City’s Architectural Review Board OKs Elings Park Project Plans

Santa Barbara park plans new tennis facilities building with restrooms, pro shop and multipurpose room, as well as court improvements

One of Santa Barbara’s most diverse outdoor recreational facilities is possibly getting a new tennis center and other improvements.

The city Architectural Board of Review approved the design for a project to upgrade the tennis facilities and construct a new building at Elings Park, a 230-acre recreation area and open space at 1298 Las Positas Road.

The park is bordered by Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive, and consists of sports fields, hiking and biking trails, playgrounds, special event venues and landscaped walkways.

Plans got approval from the ABR, although two members were absent from last week's meeting and member Bob Cunningham recused himself from the discussion because his office is involved with the project.

Architect Ray Hicks said projects are proposed for areas at the Las Positas Tennis Court facility at Elings Park.

The project calls for demolishing an existing 872-square-foot office and restroom building at a city tennis facility, and constructing a nearly 2,000-square-foot tennis recreation building with restrooms, a court director office, a pro shop and a multipurpose room.

“We are removing all of the buildings that are there, and adding a new facility,” said Hicks, who presented an artist's rendering for the project. The design also includes replacing the existing stadium court seating with stepped planting areas and new stairs to the courts.

The project would include new hardscape that will provide ADA accessibility, and the existing parking lot will be repaired.

The existing concrete practice facility and backboard will be retained, with the addition of a new roof.

“The design is compatible with the desirable architectural qualities and characteristics that are distinctive in Santa Barbara, and particular to the neighborhood that it surrounds,” ABR member Richard Six said.

There were no comments from the public.

Since the project received design approval, the next step would be for the applicant to make any changes requested by the ABR board, and return for final approval.

“I have always liked this project,” ABR member Howard Wittausch said.

Dean Noble, executive director of Elings Park Foundation, said the construction will not affect player fees, and the courts will remain open during construction.

“The current tennis center is old and in disrepair,” said Noble, adding that the park’s tennis courts regularly feature tournaments, league play, clinics, individual lessons, after-school programs and summer camps for kids.

“The new tennis center will occupy roughly the same footprint and be entirely funded by generous donations.”

Noble mentioned that the project has been in the works for some time, and it’s headed by a group of construction veterans and volunteers.

“We are excited about unveiling our plans and will do so shortly,” he said. “The Elings Park Foundation’s objective is the creation of a community resource, which provides an affordable public place for players, families and young people to enjoy or learn the game of tennis.”

