Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 6 , 2019, 2:09 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

City’s Architectural Review Board OKs Elings Park Project Plans

Santa Barbara park plans new tennis facilities building with restrooms, pro shop and multipurpose room, as well as court improvements

Elings Park tennis center. Click to view larger
Elings Park, one of Santa Barbara’s most diverse outdoor recreational facilities, is possibly getting a new tennis center and other changes. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 6, 2019 | 12:30 p.m.

One of Santa Barbara’s most diverse outdoor recreational facilities is possibly getting a new tennis center and other improvements.

The city Architectural Board of Review approved the design for a project to upgrade the tennis facilities and construct a new building at Elings Park, a 230-acre recreation area and open space at 1298 Las Positas Road. 

The park is bordered by Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive, and consists of sports fields, hiking and biking trails, playgrounds, special event venues and landscaped walkways.

Plans got approval from the ABR, although two members were absent from last week's meeting and member Bob Cunningham recused himself from the discussion because his office is involved with the project. 

Architect Ray Hicks said projects are proposed for areas at the Las Positas Tennis Court facility at Elings Park.

The project calls for demolishing an existing 872-square-foot office and restroom building at a city tennis facility, and constructing a nearly 2,000-square-foot tennis recreation building with restrooms, a court director office, a pro shop and a multipurpose room. 

“We are removing all of the buildings that are there, and adding a new facility,” said Hicks, who presented an artist's rendering for the project. The design also includes replacing the existing stadium court seating with stepped planting areas and new stairs to the courts.

The project would include new hardscape that will provide ADA accessibility, and the existing parking lot will be repaired.

The existing concrete practice facility and backboard will be retained, with the addition of a new roof.

“The design is compatible with the desirable architectural qualities and characteristics that are distinctive in Santa Barbara, and particular to the neighborhood that it surrounds,” ABR member Richard Six said. 

There were no comments from the public.

Since the project received design approval, the next step would be for the applicant to make any changes requested by the ABR board, and return for final approval.

“I have always liked this project,” ABR member Howard Wittausch said.

Dean Noble, executive director of Elings Park Foundation, said the construction will not affect player fees, and the courts will remain open during construction.

“The current tennis center is old and in disrepair,” said Noble, adding that the park’s tennis courts regularly feature tournaments, league play, clinics, individual lessons, after-school programs and summer camps for kids.

“The new tennis center will occupy roughly the same footprint and be entirely funded by generous donations.”

Noble mentioned that the project has been in the works for some time, and it’s headed by a group of construction veterans and volunteers.  

“We are excited about unveiling our plans and will do so shortly,” he said. “The Elings Park Foundation’s objective is the creation of a community resource, which provides an affordable public place for players, families and young people to enjoy or learn the game of tennis.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 