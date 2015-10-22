Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs to Host Symposium on Youth Drug Use

Education

The Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs is sponsoring a Youth Drug Symposium to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in the La Colina Junior High School auditorium.

Some of the topics to be discussed include student involvement, current trends, negative signs for parents to watch for, what parents can do to keep their children safe, what happens when the law gets involved, counseling and other resources available to students and their families.

Representatives from the following agencies will be available: Daniel Bryant of CADA, probation, and the Santa Barbara Police Department. Appetizers will be served.

The Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs supports the Parent Teacher Associations of 26 schools in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area.

To RSVP or ask a question, contact Marina King at [email protected].

— Marina King represents the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs.