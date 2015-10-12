Santa Barbara Area Libraries to Host Trio of College Entrance Essay Workshops

Advice

Several branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a workshop, “Writing the Authentic College Essay,” for high school students applying to colleges this fall.

This free, 90 minute workshop will be held at the following dates and locations:

» Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito Street, 805.963.3727

» Saturday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, 805.688.4214

» Wednesday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. at Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road, 805.969.5063

Remember the terror of the college entrance process? Writing the essay portion can be intimidating.

This is an opportunity for high school seniors to be guided through a series of writing exercises and discussion that will help them craft compelling and captivating essays.

Special attention will be paid to both University of California essay choices as well as the Common Application essay prompts.

Creative writing instructor, Paul Zakrzewski, will lead the workshop, offering participants a fresh, imaginative approach to the college application essay.

Interested students may pre-register for this free workshop or get more information by calling their local library.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody Thomas is the library for community engagement for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.