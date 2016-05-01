Santa Barbara Area Students to Show Off Wood Shop Skills at Inaugural Competition

TRADART Foundation and the Industrial Arts Department at the Santa Barbara Unified School District are proud to announce the Inaugural Wood Shop Show - Competition.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-3 at the Santa Barbara County Eduction Office complex, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Prizes will be awarded and food and drinks will be served the first night.

Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools will be represented at the show, as will Goleta Valley, La Cumbre and Santa Barbara junior high schools.

All are encouraged to attend the event as it will be fun and exciting seeing the amazing student work.

For more information or questions, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

— Bill Gourley is an instructor in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.