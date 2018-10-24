Small Vegetation Fire Reported on Gibraltar Road Near Santa Barbara

Multiple agencies responded to a small vegetation fire Wednesday morning that was reported in forest land near Gibraltar Road north of Santa Barbara.

Engines from Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara, Montecito and county fire departments initially responded to the 9:37 a.m. report of fire on the 3000 block of Gibraltar Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

The fire itself was reportedly small, a quarter-acre or so as of 9:55 a.m., and was putting up light smoke that could be seen from the city of Santa Barbara, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The incident is in Los Padres National Forest jurisdiction, he added.

County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason later said the county and Santa Barbara City Fire departments were assising Los Padres with the fire, which was a quarter-acre near a home construction site.

There were light winds in the area and the fire was spreading slowly, he added.

No further details were available.

