Santa Barbara Art Works Sets Opening Event for Adaptive Studio/Gallery

By Rae van Seenus for Santa Barbara Art Works | August 21, 2018 | 2:45 p.m.

Community members are invited to the grand opening of Santa Barbara Art Works, 28 E. Victoria St., 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.

Santa Barbara Art Works encourages artists of all skill-levels to create, show and sell their work in a professional studio/gallery. 
Art Works is in partnership with UCP WORK, Inc., the largest agency on the Central Coast for services and programs for people with developmental disabilities, and specializes in teaching resident artists adaptive art techniques.

Classes and workshops are taught five days a week in painting, ceramics, mixed media, and watercolor. The artists are also taught vocational skills in exhibiting, selling and commissioning their work.

“We welcome artists from the local community to stop in and discuss our membership program, where they may share space and if they choose, collaborate with the resident artists,” said Jacob Allio, studio manager.

A major goal of UCP WORK, Inc. is to integrate resident artists with disabilities into the community as contributing citizens so they can work and live as independently as possible.

Kathy Webb, executive director of UCP WORK, Inc., said she had her eye set on the Victoria Street site exactly for that purpose.

“Our amazing artists have the opportunity to show their work right in the heart of the downtown arts district, plus the public can walk in and see some amazing original works of art,” she said.

“The location is perfect and we are excited to be part of the downtown art scene,” Webb said.

The new studio-gallery, formerly The Massage Place, has 10 individual studio spaces with sinks, currently being used for art classrooms and supply storage, but will eventually be offered as artist rental space on a monthly membership plan.

Santa Barbara Art Works’ vision of building awareness and inclusion for people with disabilities is through the use of adaptive art techniques.

For example, one resident artist with cerebral palsy, uses a paintbrush attached to a mouthpiece to apply paint to the canvas. 

Another student, who is blind and has autism, makes three-dimensional animals out of paper-mache. The tactile sculpture technique provides him better comfort in the process of making his art.

“Monthly art shows, such as Downtown’s 1st Thursday, give the public an opportunity to see art from artists that may not otherwise be given a chance to show or sell their work,” said Jacob Allio, studio manager.

The new Santa Barbara Art Works hopes to break down barriers for individuals with disabilities. Artists here are encouraged to find their voice in the art world.

For more information about Santa Barbara Art Works, contact [email protected] or visit http://www.sbartworks.org.

For more about UCP Work, Inc. programs, visit http://www.ucpworkinc.org.

— Rae van Seenus for Santa Barbara Art Works.

 

