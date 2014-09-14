Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:16 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local Artists Peddle Their Works with Stabiles Mobile Boutique

Samuel Guzman's pop-up truck, with inviting indoor décor, sets up shop along Santa Barbara streets

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 14, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Samuel Guzman never had a green thumb, although he did warm up to a plant he found while searching for succulents to brighten the boutique winery he helped manage.

About a year ago, Guzman stumbled upon an “airless,” rootless Tillandsia flower, which struck a chord the Santa Barbara resident couldn’t quite explain.

The lively plant wasn’t something the Grassini Family Vineyards and Winery tasting room needed, but it provided the inspiration required to start Guzman’s business: a mobile pop-up boutique called the Stabiles Project.

Guzman, who always loved art growing up, decided to go back to his roots by crafting creative wire structures to prop up the Tillandsias — preventing them from going flat — and originally displayed and sold them and the plants at the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show on Sundays.

Encouraging online sales led Guzman to purchase a food-truck-like vehicle about a year ago, and he and girlfriend and fellow hospitality industry employee, Kris Hansen, designed and built the truck, which they launched earlier this year.

Locals and visitors may have spotted the Stabiles Mobile (Sta-beels Mo-beel) in the Funk Zone or on Cabrillo Boulevard, with its inviting indoor décor featuring the work of local artists.

Alpaca throws, pillows, Riviera rings and jewelry, handmade salt and pepper shakers, pottery and more line shelves that will soon be lit under locally-made fixtures powered by solar panels.

The Stabiles Mobile sells works by local artists. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The Stabiles Mobile has become one of the area’s first mobile boutiques, bringing its business to customers in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

With no regular schedule, most people have to happen upon the truck or book it for private events as a gift or souvenir truck for friends, family or corporate functions — a new service this fall.

Stabiles Mobile also plans to have a pop-up shop on Oct. 25 with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art shop, a location that sells its products, along with Potted in LA.

“It’s a relatively new style of business,” Guzman said. “It’s all such a big experiment. People have fully taken to them. They somehow found us.”

One day Stabiles Mobile could acquire a fleet of trucks or become a brick and mortar store, since feedback has been so favorable, but, in the meantime, Guzman said he’s content with slowly introducing new products into the Stabiles formula.

“We’re always looking for something cool,” he said. “We’re making an impact.” 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

