Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:00 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Youth Artists Display Work at Cabrillo Pavilion

By Summers Case for Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | November 4, 2014 | 7:25 p.m.

The public is invited to an opening reception for an exhibit featuring artwork by the youth artists of the Santa Barbara Arts Alliance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“The featured artwork illustrates the level of skill that the youths have developed thanks to the ongoing opportunities they have to learn from local artists who are masters of their crafts,” said Arts Alliance head Ricardo Venegas of the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. “A special thank you to the Santa Barbara City Council for their funding of this important youth mentoring program and to the City of Santa Barbara Community Development Human Services Committee for their ongoing support.”

The exhibit will continue throughout the month of November and features artwork inspired by the youths’ belief in family, the environment, community, humanity, and their individual sense of connection to Chicano indigenous roots. The featured artists for this exhibit include Danny Meza, Miguel Rodriguez, Huicho Mata, Saúl Rangel, Manny De Jesús, Annette Unzueta, Sonia Perez, Edgar Olivo, Jhoana Perez, Andres Gonzalez and Manny Unzueta.

This year’s program is funded in part by the Community Arts Grant Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

The Santa Barbara Arts Alliance is a program of the Parks & Recreation Department that provides free arts-based mentoring, leadership skills building and life skills development. It promotes higher education, encourages involvement in community service projects such as neighborhood cleanups, graffiti abatement, as well as the creation and installation of public murals throughout Santa Barbara.

The installation of public murals has gone a long way toward reducing costly graffiti vandalism and has improved the overall cultural aesthetics of our community. The program is coordinated by Venegas at the Franklin Neighborhood Center.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 