Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Youth Artists Display Work at Cabrillo Pavilion

The public is invited to an opening reception for an exhibit featuring artwork by the youth artists of the Santa Barbara Arts Alliance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“The featured artwork illustrates the level of skill that the youths have developed thanks to the ongoing opportunities they have to learn from local artists who are masters of their crafts,” said Arts Alliance head Ricardo Venegas of the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. “A special thank you to the Santa Barbara City Council for their funding of this important youth mentoring program and to the City of Santa Barbara Community Development Human Services Committee for their ongoing support.”

The exhibit will continue throughout the month of November and features artwork inspired by the youths’ belief in family, the environment, community, humanity, and their individual sense of connection to Chicano indigenous roots. The featured artists for this exhibit include Danny Meza, Miguel Rodriguez, Huicho Mata, Saúl Rangel, Manny De Jesús, Annette Unzueta, Sonia Perez, Edgar Olivo, Jhoana Perez, Andres Gonzalez and Manny Unzueta.

This year’s program is funded in part by the Community Arts Grant Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

The Santa Barbara Arts Alliance is a program of the Parks & Recreation Department that provides free arts-based mentoring, leadership skills building and life skills development. It promotes higher education, encourages involvement in community service projects such as neighborhood cleanups, graffiti abatement, as well as the creation and installation of public murals throughout Santa Barbara.

The installation of public murals has gone a long way toward reducing costly graffiti vandalism and has improved the overall cultural aesthetics of our community. The program is coordinated by Venegas at the Franklin Neighborhood Center.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.