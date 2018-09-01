Painters on Parade at Santa Barbara Artwalk

The 30th Annual Santa Barbara Artwalk Artists of Inspiration Exhibition presented by the Museum League, will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The indoor and outdoor show features the works of such notable local artist as Meredith Abbott, Whitney Abbott, Nancy Davidson, Camille Dellar, Rick Garcia, Ray Hunter, Jordan Pope, Ann Sanders, Thomas Van Stein and Ralph Waterhouse.

Artists from the surrounding area are: John Budicin, John Cosby, Karl Dempwolf, George Lockwood, Jennifer Moses, Dan Schultz and Kevin Short. A number of the painters are members of the California Art Club and the Oil Painters of America.

“Artwalk is a Santa Barbara tradition and will feature the finest landscape, urban, figurative, and still life artists. I am honored to curate this exhibition again and it is a joy for me to do so,” said Artwalk organizer, Diane Waterhouse.

All works on display are for sale. Proceeds support museum programs.

The art show is free to view with paid museum admission and free for museum members. Visitors can buy lunch items and enjoy a no-host wine bar.

For more information, visit www.sbnature.org/artwalk.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.