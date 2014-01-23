Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:16 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Residents, Businesses Asked to Cut Outside Water Use During Dry Winter

By Alison Jordan for the City of Santa Barbara | January 23, 2014 | 9:13 a.m.

The dry winter we have been experiencing reminds us of the importance of our water supplies in Santa Barbara. We can help stretch our supplies during dry times by using water wisely every day.

Santa Barbara’s residents and businesses have done a great job conserving water over the past 25 years, but there is still a need for increased landscape water conservation.

About half of the water used in the city goes to outdoor irrigation, and that is where there is the most potential for water savings. For comparison, an average 15-minute shower uses 30 gallons total, while watering your lawn for 15 minutes on average uses 700 gallons! The city is asking businesses and residents to reduce outside water use now.

Everyone can help increase outdoor water conservation. Right now, one of the best things you can do is to check your irrigation system. Turn on your sprinklers to make sure they are working properly and not spraying onto the driveway or street. Then turn down your watering using the watering percent adjust at WaterWiseSB.org.

The city can help you do this with a free water checkup for your home or business. To schedule, call 805.564.5460.

“Currently, the city’s water usage is higher than normal due to increased irrigation of gardens and lawns because of the lack of winter rainfall and higher than average temperatures,” said Alison Jordan, water conservation supervisor. “However, even given the warm weather, currently plants only need approximately 40 percent of what they would need in the summer.”

You can find the current percentage by using the watering percent adjust online, or watch the video above about how to use the watering percent adjust.

To lessen the impact of a water supply shortage, we can all be making efforts to save water now. More information about how you can save water around your house and property can be found by clicking here or by contacting your water provider. WaterWiseSB.org is the countywide online resource for water conservation and contains: sprinkler scheduling tools, irrigation how-to videos, a water wise plant and garden database, and water conservation programs offered by each water provider. Let’s save together!

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 