Santa Barbara Assistant City Administrator Marcelo López Retiring

After more than 38 years of public service — 18 with the City of Santa Barbara — Assistant City Administrator Marcelo López has announced he will retire in December.

As assistant city administrator, he supervised the Finance and Library departments and served as the director of administrative services supervising the Human Resources, Labor Relations, Information Technology and City Clerk division managers.

During his tenure with the City of Santa Barbara, López worked on significant city assignments including the Downtown Waterfront Vision Project, which earned him the 1997-98 Citizens Planning Association Public Servant of the Year Award. He also played an active role in media relations.

In 2001, López was responsible for managing the first in a series of “State of the City presentations,” which have now become an annual tradition. In 2007, he was instrumental in transitioning municipal elections from the county to the city.

López managed the development of the city’s first Legislative Platform and managed a variety of high-profile projects including the Neighborhood Improvement Task Force, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Measure B Creeks Restoration Initiative.

“Marcelo has been tremendous asset in helping address some of our community’s most difficult issues such as gang violence, homelessness and neighborhood deterioration,” City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. “I consider him both a colleague and a close friend. He will certainly be missed.”

Prior to joining the City of Santa Barbara in 1995, Lopez served for nine years with the City of Stockton and 13 years with the County of San Joaquin.

In San Joaquin County, he was responsible for an award-winning program that consolidated economic development, business financing, attraction and retention, employment training, and human services under one administrative structure. He simultaneously worked with seven boards of directors with independent administrative structures.

After taking some time to rest, López plans to engage in interim management assignments and consulting.

— Jennifer Jennings is the city administrator office supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.