Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Bestows Double Honors on Steve Golis

By Vince Coronado for Radius Commercial Real Estate | December 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Chris Palme, of Santa Barbara Riviera Homes, with Steve Golis.
Steve Golis of Radius Commercial Real Estate was awarded two trophies at the annual Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) awards and installation luncheon Dec. 7 at the Four Seasons Biltmore.

Golis received both the Jack Kelly Exchange Award, which is given to the agent behind the most impressive 1031 Exchange transaction; and the Howard C. Gates Achievement Award, which recognizes the stand-out sale of the year.

This is the first time an agent has received both awards in the same year, and the first time a commercial real estate agent has been given the Gates award. Additionally, the Kelly award, which Golis also received in 2013, is being retired by the organization.

“Our entire firm is extremely proud of Steve,” said Steve Brown, Radius principal and co-founder with Golis. “The work he has done in the Tri-Counties as a specialist in multi-family investments is a legacy that most agents aspire to but few will achieve in their careers.”

Over his 38-year career, Golis has amassed multi-family and commercial sales amounting to more than 13,000 units sold, with sales volume during the past decade alone exceeding more than $1 billion. Widely considered the market leader in his specialty, Golis also co-founded Radius in 2002.

The SBAOR is highly competitive and the organization receives numerous entries from agents in both the residential and commercial sides of the industry.

Golis earned the Gates award for the sale of a 38-property portfolio of multi-family and residential income properties in Isla Vista, which closed for $76 million in May, after a six-month escrow.

The tense and complex sale involved much due diligence and a multitude of factors including 11 corporate attorneys, 61 loans to pay off and 11 LLC agreements. The deal was further complicated for a handful of reasons by the Thomas Fire in December 2017 as well as the Montecito mudslide.

Ultimately,the properties were purchased by a group of investors from the East Coast.

The Jack Kelly award was presented to Golis for his work representing the seller of three apartment properties totaling 111 units in Ventura and Oxnard, which the seller exchanged for a 63-unit complex in Isla Vista.

“The whole thing was complicated with numerous exchanges, refinancings, complex escrows and carrybacks, and my team needed to keep our eyes down and focused to ensure successful closings,” said Golis.

— Vince Coronado for Radius Commercial Real Estate.

 

