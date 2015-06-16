Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosting Wine & Food Fest at Oreana Winery

By Kasey Gilles for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors | June 16, 2015 | 8:11 a.m.

Redfish
Party band Redfish will provide the tunes for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors' second annual Wine & Food Fest at Oreana Winery on July 10.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is excited to announce the second annual Wine & Music Fest at Oreana Winery on July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will consist of Oreana Wines, the popular “Scratch” food truck, which offers fresh farm to table fare, and music provided by Santa Barbara’s favorite party band, Redfish.

Entry to this event is $10 and includes a glass of Oreana wine, compliments of Diana MacFarlane of Caliber Premier Lending.

The fundraiser is a benefit for the Unity Shoppe, which services more than 22,000 local people in need. The Unity Shoppe offers a food and clothing store, a Job Smart program, a Senior Center, long-term disaster services and Santa’s Toy Shoppe. No progress is possible without shelter, food and clothing. By supplementing these basic necessities, people have the ability to pay their rent and utilities when times are tough.

Join us for this fun event in the Funk Zone. EZ Parking is just two blocks away, at the train station.

You may purchase tickets for this event at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors office at 1415 Chapala St. or call 805.963.3787.

Thank you for supporting our Santa Barbara area children, seniors and families at a time when the need is so great.

— Kasey Gilles is the events manager for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 