Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosting Wine & Food Fest at Oreana Winery

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is excited to announce the second annual Wine & Music Fest at Oreana Winery on July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will consist of Oreana Wines, the popular “Scratch” food truck, which offers fresh farm to table fare, and music provided by Santa Barbara’s favorite party band, Redfish.

Entry to this event is $10 and includes a glass of Oreana wine, compliments of Diana MacFarlane of Caliber Premier Lending.

The fundraiser is a benefit for the Unity Shoppe, which services more than 22,000 local people in need. The Unity Shoppe offers a food and clothing store, a Job Smart program, a Senior Center, long-term disaster services and Santa’s Toy Shoppe. No progress is possible without shelter, food and clothing. By supplementing these basic necessities, people have the ability to pay their rent and utilities when times are tough.

Join us for this fun event in the Funk Zone. EZ Parking is just two blocks away, at the train station.

You may purchase tickets for this event at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors office at 1415 Chapala St. or call 805.963.3787.

Thank you for supporting our Santa Barbara area children, seniors and families at a time when the need is so great.

— Kasey Gilles is the events manager for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.