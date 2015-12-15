Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:06 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosts Auction, Raises Over $50,000 for Unity Shoppe

Phyllis Lenker, Alyson Spann and Kasey Gilles. Click to view larger
Phyllis Lenker, Alyson Spann and Kasey Gilles.  (SBAOR photo)
By Alyson Spann for Unity Shoppe | December 15, 2015 | 3:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors hosted its 22nd annual holiday fundraiser at a breakfast meeting for its members at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion Dec. 10, 2015, including both a silent and live auction hosted by John Palminteri of KEYT.  

Over 200 realtors, lenders and other affiliates attended.  

Alyson Spann, chair of the Unity Committee, said, “Our Unity Committee has been working year-round to raise funds in support of Unity Shoppe. We held a Wine & Music Fest in July and a broker campaign and auction this December.

"Village Properties, Sotheby’s and Berkshire Hathaway really came through, each donating over $5,000," she said. "I am pleased to announce that we have raised over $50,000 for Unity!”

The Unity Shoppe has been there for many in our community when a family member loses a job or has a health issue that limits their ability to work. It strives to help those families stay on their feet by providing what they need so they can preserve the family unit and stay off welfare rolls.  

Unity serves low-income families, children and elderly referred by over 300 agencies, churches, schools and hospitals countywide.  

The Unity Shoppe offers food and clothing distribution, job training and support services, children’s clothing and school supplies, a senior resource center, long-term disaster support and a Santa’s Toy Shoppe.  

“There is nothing like Unity in Santa Barbara County. Unity allows the client to choose what they need in an atmosphere where they can preserve their dignity” said Spann. “I am so grateful for our generous realtors and affiliates as well as many business owners in our community for their donations and efforts on behalf of Unity”.

To donate, please go to www.UnityShoppe.org or call 805.979.9499. 

— Alyson Spann represents Unity Shoppe.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 