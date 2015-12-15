Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosts Auction, Raises Over $50,000 for Unity Shoppe

Advice

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors hosted its 22nd annual holiday fundraiser at a breakfast meeting for its members at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion Dec. 10, 2015, including both a silent and live auction hosted by John Palminteri of KEYT.

Over 200 realtors, lenders and other affiliates attended.

Alyson Spann, chair of the Unity Committee, said, “Our Unity Committee has been working year-round to raise funds in support of Unity Shoppe. We held a Wine & Music Fest in July and a broker campaign and auction this December.

"Village Properties, Sotheby’s and Berkshire Hathaway really came through, each donating over $5,000," she said. "I am pleased to announce that we have raised over $50,000 for Unity!”

The Unity Shoppe has been there for many in our community when a family member loses a job or has a health issue that limits their ability to work. It strives to help those families stay on their feet by providing what they need so they can preserve the family unit and stay off welfare rolls.

Unity serves low-income families, children and elderly referred by over 300 agencies, churches, schools and hospitals countywide.

The Unity Shoppe offers food and clothing distribution, job training and support services, children’s clothing and school supplies, a senior resource center, long-term disaster support and a Santa’s Toy Shoppe.

“There is nothing like Unity in Santa Barbara County. Unity allows the client to choose what they need in an atmosphere where they can preserve their dignity” said Spann. “I am so grateful for our generous realtors and affiliates as well as many business owners in our community for their donations and efforts on behalf of Unity”.

To donate, please go to www.UnityShoppe.org or call 805.979.9499.

— Alyson Spann represents Unity Shoppe.