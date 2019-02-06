Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Lauds David Kim And The Late Rebecca Riskin

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors honored its outgoing president, David Kim, a Village Properties agent, with its 2018 Realtor of the Year Award. Kim was recognized, in part, for his “extraordinary willingness and personal example of consistent support to the real estate industry.”

The awards were given at the organization’s installation luncheon, held recently at the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Santa Barbara.

In accepting his award, Kim said, “I thank my lucky stars every day that I am able to serve this community.”

In a moving tribute, the inaugural Realtor Award of Excellence was awarded posthumously to Rebecca Riskin, a leading Realtor who was killed in the Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito debris flow. Riskin was the founder of Riskin Partners and a resident of Montecito since 1990.

Riskin was honored for the tremendous legacy she left, leading the No. 1 selling team in Santa Barbara for 2018.

Inscribed on the plaque, which was received by her son Robert of Riskin Partners, are the words:

“In recognition of her most distinguished career, history of excellence and collaboration, willingness to share knowledge with others, and her well-earned reputation for demonstrating the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. Rebecca’s legacy cannot be understated and her contributions to our professional community will continue to elevate the industry for years to come.”

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors represents about 1,200 members from all real estate specialties including residential and commercial sales, development, property management and appraisals.

Village Properties is the largest locally owned real estate company in the Santa Barbara area with 175 real estate agents. Founded in 1996 and owned by CEO Renee Grubb, Village Properties is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road, Montecito. Visit www.villagesite.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.