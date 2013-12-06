Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Marks Changing of the Guard

New board officers are installed at the real-estate group's annual luncheon at the Coral Casino

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held its 106th Installation and Awards Luncheon on a postcard-perfect day in the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

More than 200 Realtors and affiliated business people enjoyed refreshments on the sunny oceanfront patio before entering the ballroom for lunch and the program. Paul Hurst served as master of ceremonies

Ed Fuller of San Roque Realty was installed as president, and outgoing president Laurel Abbott of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service was lauded for an active, productive year and garnered the Realtor of the Year Award.

Reyne Stapelmann of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service was installed as president-elect. Eddie Madrigal of Pacific Coast Realty was named vice president and Alec Bruice of Santa Barbara Brokers as secretary/treasurer.

Other directors included Andy Alexander, Parker Beatty, David Kim, J.J. Lambert, Bridget Murphy, Adrienne Schuele, Stan Tabler, Doug Van Pelt and affiliate director Dan Skidmore. Abbott will serve as immediate past president.

Realtor of the Year

Abbott was honored with the prestigious Realtor of the Year Award. This award is given to a member who has made significant contributions to the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in the form of service and loyalty to the membership over a period of years, who has been a model of ethical business practices, and who has earned the respect of his or her peers.

Abbott has been a member since 2001 and has played a major part in hiring a new executive officer and leading the charge as SBAOR worked with city officials to resolve issues with problematic zoning information reports.

In addition to serving as the 2013 president, she has also served on the Government Relations Committee, the MLS Business and Technology Committee and Budget & Finance.

Affiliate of the Year

Austin Lampson of On Q Financial was named Affiliate of the Year. The award is given to recognize outstanding contributions to the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in strengthening the working relationships between Realtor members and supporting industries.

She was recognized for her extraordinary contributions to the Events Committee and Education Committee, as well as serving as the affiliate director for 2013.

Howard Gates Award

Kathleen St. James of Sotheby’s International Realty won the prestigious Howard Gates Award in recognition of an especially difficult, complex transaction that would not have been completed without the skills and diligent effort of the agent. She demonstrated this through her poise and patience.

St. James has been a member since 2004.

Jack Kelly Exchange Award

Steven Golis of Radius Group Commercial Real Estate won the prestigious Jack Kelly Exchange Award. This award is given in recognition for creating and holding together a challenging transactional exchange. Golis demonstrated patience and professionalism.

Honorary Member for Life

Matt Vaughan of Sun Coast Real Estate was acknowledged with an Honorary Life Membership from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for his more than 25 years of contributions and commitment to his profession as a Realtor and to the community in Santa Barbara.

Vaughan was president of the association in 2006 and has been the recipient of several awards, including the Howard Gates Award in 1999, the Service to Association/Community Award in 2002 and Realtor of the Year in 2007. He participated in the Statistical Review, MLS Committee, Political Affairs, Nominating Committee and Budget & Finance, and served as a director for the California Association of Realtors.

Isaac Garrett of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service was acknowledge with an Honorary Life Membership from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for his more than 25 years of contributions and commitment to his profession as a Realtor and to the community in Santa Barbara. He received special recognition at the installation in 1985, won the Special Service Award in 1992, and won Realtor of the Year in 2011.

He participated in the Professional Standards Committee, Government Relations Committee, Ombudsmen Program Task Force Committee and Nominating Committee, and served as a director for the California Association of Realtors.

Good Neighbor Award

Hilary Houser, executive director of Heal the Ocean, was acknowledged with the Good Neighbor Award from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for her commitment to bring attention to and improving the aquatic environment for our community. Her determination, energy and dedication know no bounds. She serves as a model for other coastal communities.

Distinguished Service Award

Suzanne Perkins was honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for her outstanding service to the association over an extended period of time and for her outstanding efforts to enhance parks, trails and natural resources. The dedication and donation of her time, along with talents, ethics and skills have earned her the genuine respect of her peers as she strives to protect the real and natural assets of Santa Barbara.

Perkins has been a member since 1991.

President's Award

“Krista Pleiser, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors' government affairs director and professional standards administrator, was presented the President’s Award for her continuous dedication to the members of the association and her personal care taken to advise me as president in this challenging year legislatively," Abbott said. "Krista's efforts on a local, state and national level to inform, present and navigate the legislative concerns of Realtors and their clients have been phenomenal. Krista’s commitment to the highest standard of professionalism, her innovation and accuracy has been invaluable to the organization and to me personally.”

“Kathleen Winter of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was presented the President’s Award for her efforts and dedication to the support of my presidency this year," Abbott said. "Kathleen's efforts kept me a productive salesperson as well as a representative of our association with her unique insights to the challenges facing our sellers and buyers and marketing efforts that have expanded our business ventures together. Kathleen’s professionalism and integrity in her work have always been exemplary, but this year she went above and beyond to make sure that I was able to do both jobs with the focus required.”

Commendations

Representatives for Assemblyman Das Williams and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and council members, Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett, and Santa Barbara County supervisors and representatives who were present at the installation presented commendations to Abbott for her outstanding year as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for 2013.

A special thanks to Bob Hart, the association's executive officer, and his talented staff, Mary Cantello, Kim Cantello, Jennifer Hannon, Caitlyn MacKechnie, Ani Pollack and Krista Pleiser. Thank you to Jennifer Hannon, the SBAOR’s event planner, who helped orchestrate the event. Thank you to the talented staff at the Biltmore and Coral Casino for excellent service.

