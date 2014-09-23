Santa Barbara Association of Realtors: Real Estate Update, August 2014

There is a new set of strange adjectives being used by people in Santa Barbara when chatting about local real estate these days. You’ll hear the words “slow,” “flat” and “normal” in conversations around town. I once even heard the word “dull” to describe the current market! Is this true? Do these descriptions correctly describe what’s happening? These words are very different than words like “crazy,” “hot” and “on fire” that were tossed around a year ago.

Today, it appears that homes are staying on the market a bit longer, that there are a few more For Sale signs around town, and that there is a bit less competition among buyers. Buyers seem to be taking a little more time choosing a home these days, and often don’t feel like there is an urgency to buy now — at least from market forces. If this is true, it would seem that prices, too, would be flat, right? But homebuyers will also tell you that there’s not much to choose from.

And prices are still rising, according to our statistics. Let’s look at the numbers for this August and for 2014 year to date to see what the real story is — perhaps it depends on one’s vantage point.

The median price for houses and PUDs (homes in planned unit developments) is $1,392,250 for the 96 sales that closed in August. The median sales price one month prior was $1,173,500 (for the 90 homes that sold in July). That’s an increase of about 18.6 percentt in one month, and that is causing our year-to-date median price to continue to inch up; it now stands at $1,167,000 for the first eight months of this year. That’s an increase of 23.5 percent from January! So much for being “flat.”

The median price at the beginning of this year was $945,000, and it broke the $1 million threshold this March. If we break the year so far into two parts, about 60 percent of our year-to-date increase happened before April; therefore, the rate of increase is slowing as the year progresses — if you plotted the prices month by month in a graph, the curve would indeed be flattening out a bit. This is consistent with a somewhat common seasonal trend that occurred last year as well. Our median price increased 18.9 percent during 2013, and almost all of that was prior to August.

If this year follows that trend, we should see our median price at the end of the year remain below $1.2 million. Still, an increase for the year of nearly 25 percent is significant — especially following last year’s big jump. To compare this with the recent real estate highs and lows for you history fans: The median price for houses at year end hovered between $800,000 and $850,000 between 2010 and 2012 — our flat years after the significant price declines of 2008 and 2009. Santa Barbara South Coast’s highest yearly median price clocked in at $1.25 million in 2005, and stayed near that until prices dropped dramatically three years later.

The following shows median price at year end for the past 10 years, and year-to-date for this year (year, median price and percent change):

» 2004 — $1,006,000, 17 percent

» 2005 — $1,250,000, 24.3 percent

» 2006 — $1,195,000, -4.4 percent

» 2007 — $1,231,000, 3 percent

» 2008 — $1,035,000, -15.9 percent

» 2009 — $849,700, -17.9 percent

» 2010 — $850,000, 0 percent

» 2011 — $790,000, -7.1 percent

» 2012 — $795,000, 0.6 percent

» 2013 — $945,000, 18.9 percent

» 2014 through August — $1,167,000, 23.5 percent

It’s important to note that not all of the 23.5 percent increase so far this year is due to price appreciation. Median price reflects the mix of homes sold as well. This year we’ve had 55 homes sell for more than $4 million. Last year at this time, only 35 homes that were priced higher than that sold.

You’ll see this reflected in our year-to-date median prices for our higher-priced districts. Montecito’s median increased from $2.4 million at the beginning of this year to $2.8 million with 137 closed sales (up nearly 17 percent). Hope Ranch also saw big price gains, with a median price similar to Montecito’s, and an increase of about 18 percent for that district. Contrast this with Goleta, one of our more affordable districts (if you can call a median price of $829,000 affordable!), which had “only” about a 7 percent median price jump so far this year.

Goleta’s median price started the prior year, 2013, at $625,000 and jumped to $777,000 by the end of that year — a whopping 24 percent increase in Goleta home prices in 2013. See why the 7 percent so far this year seems “slow” or “flat” by comparison?

To further support the theory that much of our median price increase is due to higher-priced homes selling, let’s check out what’s happened with condo prices over the past eight months. At the beginning of this year, the median selling price for a condo was $507,000. Today it stands at $560,000, an increase of “only” about 10 percent. This could explain, too, why the market seems slow in this segment. In 2013, condo prices increased 26.9 percent over the year, a furious pace by any standard.

Last year was characterized by homes and condos in the lower price ranges showing rapid price appreciation due to buyer demand. This year, more affluent buyers are entering the mix and contributing to the rise in median price. But are there more homes for sale now? A few, but our inventory of homes for sale is still quite low.

Our absorption rate stands at 3.1 months now (up from a low of 2.3 months in April). This means that it will take about three months for all the homes on the market now to be purchased — this is considered low, and definitely favors sellers. It’s a “seller’s market” now, but not quite as extreme as last spring. Contrary to what you might hear, homes are not languishing on the market either. Our “days on market” — the time from listing a home for sale until it’s under contract — is on average about 50 days (with homes under $1 million averaging about 30 days and homes over $1 million averaging about 60 or 70 days). This is consistent with last year, too. Some homes that are very well priced or are unique and in excellent condition are still selling fast, and some with multiple buyers bidding on them.

On average, though, a fairly priced house takes almost two months to sell — and houses are selling on average for about 93 percent to 94 percent of their original list price. The average condo takes a month and a half to sell and is selling for 98 percent to 99 percent of its original price. These figures are very similar to last year’s, so the argument that homes are taking longer to sell doesn’t hold up to the statistics.

One thing that is different from last year is the number of homes that have sold. This can contribute, too, to the sense that the market is “slow.” As of August 2013, there were 1,195 homes and condos sold that year. This year, by comparison, there have been 985 sales. That’s about 17 percent fewer sales. Additionally, there are very, very few distressed sales. As of mid-September, there are only two short sale homes and two bank-owned (foreclosed) homes for sale on the Santa Barbara South Coast, and the least expensive of these is $669,900.

While our real estate market is not as frantic as it was in the low- and mid-price ranges as last year, it is still very active. Median price is increasing and there is still limited inventory. The words on the street are somewhat correct, they just need modifiers. Our real estate market is a little slower, the rate of price increase is a little flatter and the market is becoming a little more normal. We predict median price will inch up just a tad more by the end of this year and sales will continue at the current pace — a little ho-hum.

— Kalia Rork is a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Santa Barbara and a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Statistical Review Committee.