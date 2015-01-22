Santa Barbara Association of Realtors: Real Estate Year in Review, 2014

We all expected that the real estate market would continue to recover in 2014, but I don’t think anyone anticipated that the median home price for our area would rise so rapidly, especially after the gains we saw in 2013.

The median price for houses on the Santa Barbara South Coast increased by a whopping 18.6 percent last year. The selling price for houses started the year at $945,000, and ended the year at $1,120,500, topping $1 million for the first time since 2008. Just two years ago, the median price for a house here in this beautiful coastal area stood at $795,000. At the end of 2013, median selling price was $945,000. That is an increase of 41 percent in just two years, and that’s a tremendous and newsworthy recovery, and a big jump in median price. The median is the number in the middle, and median home price reflects appreciation in home values as well as the mix of homes for sale.

Home values have appreciated, plus more high-end homes have sold in 2014, causing this significant increase in the median. If we exclude Montecito and Hope Ranch (two of our highest-priced areas) from the statistics, the median price increase is 9.2 percent for all the other districts combined (Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria/Summerland). Therefore, we can estimate that about half of the overall gain in median price reflects home appreciation.

An interesting side note, however: the year-to-date increase in median price was higher at the end of the third quarter (23.5 percent), and we thought we might be on our way to a record year in price appreciation. But, the median price dropped by 4.6 percent over the last three months of the year and we ended up at “only” 18.6 percent. Although it’s normal for things to slow down toward the end of the year, it’s not too common for a trend to reverse this significantly. This could signify that the jump in median price was too much for buyers to accept and next year our prices may not rise as quickly.

But let’s discuss a few other trends of 2014 before gazing into the 2015 crystal ball.

Record-Breaking Year

Although 2014 did not break the record for biggest jump in prices for one year — that record still stands at 24.3 percent in 2005 — we did break a record in 2014. We broke the record for the fewest homes listed for sale! (At least since 1991; I don’t have records for new listings prior to that.)

There were only 1,495 homes listed for sale in all South County, and 71 percent of those (1,056) homes closed escrow last year. About 70 percent of listed homes selling is fairly normal, and fewer homes closed escrow during the weak market (2006 to 2011), but the dearth of homes available to buy now — the number of active listings — is certainly slowing things down.

If you were searching for a home to buy in 2014, at some point you said, “There’s nothing for sale!” Statistically, there were 6.9 percent fewer homes for sale last year than in 2013, which was also a year of low home inventory.

Seller’s Market?

During years of rapid price appreciation like we had in 2013 and 2014, it’s not unusual for sellers to wait on the sidelines a few months if they can. Why not wait, if I can get 10 percent more for my house next year?

Remember, 10 percent translates to $100,000 or more in Santa Barbara real estate dollars. However, now that prices are starting to level out, it would be wise for those who want to sell but have been holding off, to list their properties for sale this spring.

In Table 1, you will see the Months of Inventory for each of our districts. Months of inventory is the time it takes to sell all the homes currently listed at the current pace of sales, if no new homes were to hit the market (active listings divided by sales pending). Generally, less than four months is considered a “seller’s market” because fewer homes for sale favors sellers. If there is more than 6 months of inventory, that would favor buyers as there would be more homes to choose from and less competition. Overall, the South Coast has just 2.8 months of inventory, which is normally a very strong seller’s market. However, as mentioned above, home values are not likely to rise as much in 2015, and buyers are becoming more discriminating.

Homes that are not well priced compared to their neighbors are sitting on the market with no offers. Despite the low inventory, the average days that a home is marketed before getting an offer is 71. Well-priced homes are selling within the first few weeks. Overpriced homes can sit on the market for months, bringing up the average. Unless your property is very unique or priced over about $3 million, if you haven’t received an offer after two months of good marketing, your house is overpriced. There are plenty of buyers out there who want to buy, and if dozens have seen your house, with no bidders, it’s time to drop the price, make repairs and improvements, or stage the house to get it sold.

As you see in Table 1, the Months of Inventory number is different for our various districts, and we are seeing some unusual trends. Our most affordable district, Goleta, is the strongest sellers’ market with only 1.4 months of inventory. Low inventory (supply) and lots of buyers (demand) leads to higher prices, right? Nope. Not this time. Even though our inventory is very low in Goleta, this is where we had our weakest price appreciation. Prices increased just 3.7 percent year over year, compared to double digits for all other districts except Carpinteria, which posted over 8 percent gain (see Table 2 below).

And let’s look at Montecito (with a year-end median selling price of $2.7 million), where there is a 10-month supply of homes. Greater supply usually puts downward pressure on price, but not in this case. Montecito posted 12.5 percent gain in median price in 2014, even with over six months of inventory as we entered the year. One might venture that this signals a coming change: With low inventory in Goleta, prices are bound to come up a little more in 2015.

Will that be my crystal ball prediction? No. Inventory in Goleta was really low at the end of 2013 too (just 1.5 months), and that didn’t lead buyers to pay more. Also, I think the lessons of the recent boom and bust in real estate are still fresh in people’s minds, leading buyers to be cautious. And will the higher inventory in Montecito cause prices to level out in that district? Again, I think we’ll continue to buck the rules in 2015. As the economy improves, I predict prices at the top end of our market will continue to rise more than the other segments, and prices toward the lower end will continue to level out. Overall, however, we predict a modest median price increase in 2015.

Table 2: Increase in median price by district, with 2013 numbers followed by 2014 and percent increase.

Houses — $945,000, $1,120,500, 18.6%

Carp/Summerland — $852,500, $922,500, 8.2%

Montecito —- $2,400,000, $2,700,000, 12.5%

Santa Barbara — $903,250, $1,075,000, 19.0%

Hope Ranch — $2,375,000, $2,812,500, 18.4%

Goleta — $775,000, $803,500, 3.7%

Condos — $507,500, $560,000, 10.3%

Total — $820,000, $900,000, 9.8%

One other tidbit about the differences in our market segments. Only 257 homes closed escrow in Goleta in 2014 (see Table 1), compared to 363 in 2013 — that’s 29 percent fewer homes. Montecito, on the other hand, had 192 homes sell last year, only 7.7 percent fewer than the year before.

Foreclosures and Short Sales

The other news in 2014 is what didn’t make headlines: distressed sales. In 2014, about 2.7 percent of our total sales were some sort of distressed sale (foreclosure or short sale). In 2013, that number was about 9.8 percent. The number of foreclosures (trustee’s deeds) recorded in the whole county is down one-third from 2013 and stood at 231. Remember, this number is for north and south county combined. In 2013, our entire county recorded 343 foreclosures, and in 2012, there were 896. At the worst, 2008, the county recorded 1,858 trustee’s deeds. We are down almost 90 percent from that record number. One doesn’t need a crystal ball to know that distressed sales won’t play much of a part in 2015 real estate in Santa Barbara.

The best news in all of this is that homeowners who owed more on their mortgage last year than their home was worth (which is sometimes referred to as “being underwater”) may now have some equity. That means they may be able to refinance into a fixed-rate mortgage or sell without doing a short sale, for example. Plus, it’s simply less stressful to know that your house is not underwater anymore.

The bar graph in Table 3 shows a good visual representation of this. Someone who purchased a home between 2005 and 2007 lost significant value in that home by 2009. You can also see in that bar chart that the median home price in 2014 is nearly up to 2006 levels.

It’s also interesting to see how the number of recorded foreclosures in inversely correlated to median home price in Santa Barbara — not surprising.

Table 4 shows the median price of a house in Santa Barbara since 1991 (in thousands) as well as the actual numbers of recorded trustee’s deeds in the entire county for the same time period.

2015 Predictions

In 2015, expect buyers to be eager to buy well-priced homes, especially in the spring and summer, and to turn away from homes overpriced for their current condition. It’s more important than ever to showcase your home in its best light when listing it for sale. We predict that the number of sales will increase a bit in 2015 as more homes come on the market with sellers realizing that the biggest gains are likely behind us for a few years.

If mortgage interest rates rise, then the pace of sales will slow in the fall and winter, but expect it to be lively this spring. Prices, yes, they’ll continue to rise, but in the single digits, says the 2015 fortune teller, knee deep in historical statistical trends.

— Kalia Rork is a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Santa Barbara and a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Statistical Review Committee. She may be reached at [email protected] or 805.965.1098, and by clicking here. The opinions expressed are her own.