Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:54 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Seeks Donations for Auction Benifiting Unity Shoppe

By Alyson Spann for Santa Barbara Association of Realtors | November 16, 2015 | 1:47 p.m.

Having supported the Unity Shoppe since 1917, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will host its 22nd annual holiday fundraiser at a breakfast meeting for its members at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, Dec. 10, 2015, from 8 - 10:30 a.m.

It will include both a silent and live auction hosted by John Palminteri of KEYT. This year over 300 local realtors and affiliates are expected to attend.

Alyson Spann, chair of the Unity Committee said, “Our goal is to raise $50,000 this year for Unity. The SBAOR Unity Committee is requesting some charitable donations from the community including hotel stays, wine, gift certificates or other merchandise for our auction to help us reach our goal.”

There are times when a family member loses a job or has a health issue that limits their ability to work and they need some assistance. The Unity Shoppe strives to help these families stay on their feet by providing what they need so they can preserve the family unit and stay off welfare rolls.  

Unity serves low-income families, children and elderly referred by over 300 agencies, churches, schools and hospitals countywide.  

The Unity Shoppe offers food and clothing distribution, job training and support services, children’s clothing and school supplies, a senior resource center, long-term disaster support and a Santa’s toy shoppe.  

“There is nothing like Unity in Santa Barbara County. Unity allows the client to choose what they need in an atmosphere where they can preserve their dignity” said Spann. “I hope you will help support this great organization.”

For further information contact Alyson Spann at 805.637.2884 or [email protected].

Alyson Spann represents the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 