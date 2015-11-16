Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Seeks Donations for Auction Benifiting Unity Shoppe

Advice

Having supported the Unity Shoppe since 1917, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will host its 22nd annual holiday fundraiser at a breakfast meeting for its members at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, Dec. 10, 2015, from 8 - 10:30 a.m.

It will include both a silent and live auction hosted by John Palminteri of KEYT. This year over 300 local realtors and affiliates are expected to attend.

Alyson Spann, chair of the Unity Committee said, “Our goal is to raise $50,000 this year for Unity. The SBAOR Unity Committee is requesting some charitable donations from the community including hotel stays, wine, gift certificates or other merchandise for our auction to help us reach our goal.”

There are times when a family member loses a job or has a health issue that limits their ability to work and they need some assistance. The Unity Shoppe strives to help these families stay on their feet by providing what they need so they can preserve the family unit and stay off welfare rolls.

Unity serves low-income families, children and elderly referred by over 300 agencies, churches, schools and hospitals countywide.

The Unity Shoppe offers food and clothing distribution, job training and support services, children’s clothing and school supplies, a senior resource center, long-term disaster support and a Santa’s toy shoppe.

“There is nothing like Unity in Santa Barbara County. Unity allows the client to choose what they need in an atmosphere where they can preserve their dignity” said Spann. “I hope you will help support this great organization.”

For further information contact Alyson Spann at 805.637.2884 or [email protected].

— Alyson Spann represents the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.