Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local Running Club Pays it Forward

Athletic Association gives $4,000 to high school programs, Elings Park

Funds for donations were raised from SBAA’s annual Semana Nautica footrace.
Funds for donations were raised from SBAA’s annual Semana Nautica footrace. (Santa Barbara Athletic Association)
By John Lofthus for Santa Barbara Athletic Association | October 1, 2017 | 12:29 p.m.

Friday's Dos Pueblos Cross Country Invitational featured stiff competition and sunny weather. The Santa Barbara Athletic Association (SBAA) further brightened the day for several local high school-cross country coaches by surprising them with donation checks.

John Lofthus, SBAA president, presented checks to Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools' cross country head coaches while their teams cheered on. The Santa Barbara High Cross Country team was out of town for a different invitational but will be receiving a donation as well.

The gifts were the result of the SBAA's annual Semana Nautica footrace, held annually on July 4.

This year's event featured a new venue and different course conditions. The historic race, known for its flat asphalt course, headed to the trails with a challenging new course at Elings Park.

More than 200 people completed the challenge, which included a demanding 15K distance along with a 5K fun run and dog dash.

In addition to the three local area high school cross country programs, the SBAA made a donation to Elings Park to support the ongoing maintenance of the park's extensive trail network.

"The Santa Barbara Athletic Association Board of Directors are thrilled to be able to make this contribution back to the community," said Lofthus.

"We are dedicated to supporting our youth running programs and the great work that our local high school-cross country coaches are doing. We are also happy to give back to Elings Park," he said. "We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful system of trails in our backyard."

The donations bring the club's total community support to $6,100 for 2017. Other groups receiving financial support from the SBAA include the Santa Barbara Special Olympics and Club West for their Junior High School Cross Country program.

The SBAA thanks sponsors of the 4th in the Park, Semana Nautica Race: Bryant & Sons, Tanks For Wine, Hayes Commercial: Michael Martz, Elings Park, Kiwani's Club, Rabbit, The Lab, Santa Barbara Running Company and Zizzo's.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Athletic Association, visit www.sbrunning.org.

— John Lofthus for Santa Barbara Athletic Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 