Santa Barbara Athletic Association Donates to Prep Cross Country Teams

Cross Country

The Santa Barbara Athletic Association presented checks to the three local high school cross country teams at the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Friday.

The Dos Pueblos and San Marcos cross country coaches received their donations from SBAA President John Lofthus at the meet at Shoreline Park. Santa Barbara was competing in Palos Verdes but will also be receiving a donation.

The donations were the result of the SBAA's annual Semana Nautica footrace, held on the 4th of July each year. This year's event was a trails race at Elings Park.

In addition to the three local area high school cross country programs, the SBAA also made a donation to Elings Park to support the ongoing maintenance of the park's extensive trail network.

"The Santa Barbara Athletic Association Board of Directors are thrilled to be able to make this contribution back to the community," Lofthus said. "We are dedicated to supporting our youth running programs and the great work that our local high school cross country coaches are doing. We are also happy to give back to Elings Park. We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful system of trails in our backyard."

Friday's donations brings the club's total community support to $6,100 for 2017. Other groups receiving financial support from the SBAA include the Santa Barbara Special Olympics and Club West for their Junior High School Cross Country program.