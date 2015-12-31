Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Association to Kick Off New Year With Annual Resolution Run 5K, 10K

By David Monico for the Santa Barbara Athletic Association | December 31, 2015 | 8:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Association (SBAA) will offer a great way to start the New Year with an oceanfront 5K and 10K run or walk at beautiful Leadbetter Beach.

Founded in 1979, the SBAA Resolution Run presented by Elite Performance Rehabilitation Center is set for Friday Jan. 1, 2016, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m., followed by the 10K at 9:45 a.m.

“Our Resolution Run has become an annual tradition for runners, friends and family from throughout the Central Coast to get the New Year off and running with some runners also doing The Double, both the 5K and 10K!,” said SBAA Board President Tamara Berndt.

The 5K and 10K courses run East out-and-back along the Cabrillo bike path. The 10K race continues past the start and 5K finish line, up Leadbetter Hill to Shoreline Park, and then runners will turn around and return back down the same route to the finish and the post-event party.

Runners will receive a special Resolution Run t-shirt, snacks and drinks on race day, and participants 17 and under have free entry. Packet pickup or late registration opens at 8 a.m. Jan. 1 at Leadbetter Beach.

The Resolution Run 5K is also the inaugural  SBAA Grand Prix event for 2016. The Grand Prix is a fun series of events for fellow runners to compete against one another throughout the year in Santa Barbara’s best races.

Register for the 5K, 10K or The Double (5K and 10K) online here.

Click here to learn more about the Resolution Run.

SBAA, founded in 1968, is the largest area running club, and its events benefit the greater running community, school and club running programs throughout Santa Barbara County.

Since 2009, more than $124,000 has been donated to our community. Visit sbrunning.org for more information or to become a member.

— David Monico has been a member of the Santa Barbara Athletic Association since 2010.

