Santa Barbara Athletic Club Marks 35 Years in Business

SWELL's Santa Barbara Athletic Club is celebrating its 35-year anniversary and is honoring members and the community with giveaways and specials.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Club celebrated this monumental occasion with an anniversary party on Sept. 26 that featured live music from The Roosters and DJ Fab, a mechanical bull and Nana’s Famous Tacos.

SWELL’s Santa Barbara Athletic Club originally opened in 1978 as a squash and swim club, later developing into a full-service athletic club. SBAC underwent extensive renovations in 2012 with upgrades to workout spaces, locker rooms and lounge areas. Additionally, it added the Earthbar Cafe, a popular Southern California based organic juice and smoothie bar.

“SWELL is proud to be celebrating the 35-year legacy of the Santa Barbara Athletic Club,” said Janice Lesin, president of SWELL Clubs. “We continue to be locally owned and operated. Our members have transcended generations, and we take great pride in employing individuals who share in our commitment to nurture and sustain healthy relationships within our community.”

The club has many unique features, including a 25-yard outdoor heated pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, steam rooms, squash courts, a large state-of-the-art functional training room, a pilates studio, outdoor workout space and supervised child care.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Club is located at 520 Castillo St. and is open daily.

— Sydney Gardner represents SWELL-Santa Barbara Athletic Club.