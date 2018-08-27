Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table: Daughter Knows Best for Coach Rick Candaele

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Rick Candaele had his daughter in his corner when he gathered the family to inform them he was going to coach another year of football at Carpinteria High School.

Candaele, 71, is in his 50th year of coaching football.

“I’m coaching at the right time, 71 is the new 70,” he cracked at the start of his presentation Monday at the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table media luncheon of the 2018-2019 school year.

The weekly luncheon is held at Harry’s Plaza Café in Santa Barbara, if schools are in session. Click here for the SBART luncheon schedule.

Candaele said he sat down with his family and told them, “I think I’m going to do this again.”

“My wife (Maren) says, ‘Rick, you’re an idiot.’ My son (Coley) says, ‘Why would you want to do that?’” he recalled.

“And my daughter (Kirsten) — you gotta love your daughter — said, ‘Dad, I don’t think you can do anything else, why don’t you go ahead. I’ve never seen you do anything else besides that. I don’t think you have any other skills.’”

Candaele’s Warriors are 1-1 after a 17-14 overtime win over Rancho Alamitos two weeks ago at home and 14-7 loss at Santa Ynez last Friday.

“We were down at the 10-yard line three times and didn’t come away with points against Santa Ynez,” he said. “I really couldn’t come up with an answer and I feel bad about it. I’m working on it.”

He added: “Our kids are battlers, they love football and they play for each other. What more can you ask for?”

In other football news, San Marcos coach Jason Fowle said his team remains confident after losing its first two games by a total of five points: 24-20 at Santa Paula and 29-28 at home against Santa Maria.

“We’re going to stay confident moving forward and stay with the process because we showed a real good improvement from first game to the second game,” he said.

Santa Barbara High beat Ventura, 32-24, to complete of a sweep of its two former Channel League foes — the Dons beat Buena, 42-14, in Week Zero.

“I’m definitely happy the way the kids are playing,” coach J.T. Stone said. “It’s definitely nice when you can beat two of the Ventura County schools. I’m not a big fan of losing to those guys, so it feels good.”

Dos Pueblos athletic director Dan Feldhaus said the Chargers showed their inexperience in Saturday’s 49-0 loss to a talented Pacifica team.

“When coach (Doug) Caines says we’re green, it’s an understatement,” he said.

Here’s a recap of what the coaches said about the athletes they brought to the luncheon:

Carpinteria Football

» Candaele on seniors Isaac DeAlba and Vance Keiser: “They give everything they have every day to Carpinteria High School. They’re true Warriors.”

Keiser is a three-year starting quarterback and DeAlba a standout linebacker and running back.

» Of DeAlba, he said, “He doesn’t get off the field and likes it, which is kind of cool.”

Santa Barbara Football

» Stone on senior Jeremiah Phillips, the male Athlete of the Week: “To see where he is today academically and what he’s dong for our football team, I’m very proud of this young man. The way we came out and leaned on him against Ventura was great. I expect him to have that big senior season everybody wants to have.”

» On senior offensive lineman Fabian DeLeon: “For him to do what we asked of him in the offseason, for him to come in with a positive attitude, for him to sell out for his football team and do things I didn’t see the first three years is tremendous. To see the way he’s responding to adversity and being able to come back and play hard and get through the game is huge for our football program.”

Dos Pueblos Football

» Feldhaus on senior running back Brandon Miguel: “He’s going to be on the field quite a bit for us.”

» On senior kicker Jesse Mollkoy: “He has an incredibly strong leg. The coaches know his ability to put the ball into the end zone on kickoffs is a great ability to have.”

Bishop Diego Football

» Bishop Diego athletic director Dan Peeters on football players Chris Mesipam and Ryan Flood: “They’re like Swiss Army knives, they do what you need.” He said Mesipam is a two-year starter “and the mainstay of our offensive backfield.” Mesipam also has a 4.2 grade-point average.

» Of Flood: “He’s versatile, and his understanding of what we do allows him to play multiple positions.”

San Marcos Football

» Fowle on junior quarterback Ben Partee, who tied a record with four touchdown passes in a loss to Santa Maria: “Ben is just a picture of consistency in how he approaches the game. He’s a unique individual. I’ve never coached anyone like him with his intelligence and wherewithal.”

» The coach called junior center Nico Chavez “the anchor of a hard-working offensive line.”

Laguna Blanca Football

» Laguna Blanca 8-man football coach Shane Lopes on seniors Ty Trosky and Sam Stegall helping the young, football inexperienced Owls: “The majority of our team hasn’t played football before, and with blocking, shedding blocks and tackling being the most important skills, we need players who can demonstrate that to the other players. Consequently, our QB (Trosky) has had to play offensive line and our tight end (Stegall) has had to play defensive line. They haven’t given any resistance to it and have stepped up.”

Bishop Diego Girls Volleyball

» Peeters on seniors Makenna Burgner and Flor Bustos: “They both play six rotations for us. Their offense, passing and defense will be the key to our success.

“Burgner has blossomed from the outside and opposite hitting positions. Flor Bustos is in her second year as an outside hitter and is a consistent offensive player. She has a 3.9 GPA.”

Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball

» Girls volleyball coach Jason Donnelly on outside hitter Margaux Murphy: “She has been given the opportunity to see more court time, and it’s paying off. You can see her confidence rise. Her character remains so high. The leadership factor is as important as the volleyball factor as we continue to build.”

» Of senior setter Maddie Walker: “I told Maddie last year at our banquet that she’s been given the keys,” he said. “She’s running a 5-1, and has the ability to lead our team and make decisions and keep our younger hitters involved. She’s doing a great job of it.”

Westmont Women’s Volleyball

» Westmont head coach Patti Cook on her 6-1 Warriors: “The team is looking good. We had a little hiccup in our first tournament when my 6-3 right-side lefty went out with a back injury. We switched from a 6-2 (alignment) to a 5-1 and my senior setter Amy Buffum had the time of her life getting to block and set and play defense. She had a fun time doing that and did a great job running our team.”

» The Warriors have 12 healthy players on the roster. “We’re small but mighty. We have some great fight in us,” Cook said.

UCSB Women’s Volleyball

» UC Santa Barbara head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch on her team battling back to beat host Miami-Ohio in five sets: “We showed resiliency to force a fifth set and won the fifth set. That was a really big step for our team.”

» The Gauchos won the Miami-Ohio tournament. Lindsey Ruddins was named MVP and libero Emi Petrachi (55 digs) and middle Rowan Ennis (28 kills, .436 hitting average) made the all-tourney team.

UCSB Men’s Soccer

» UCSB men’s assistant soccer coach Greg Wilson on the team’s local talent: “I’ve spent 12 years as an assistant and this is the largest contingency of local talent — but not only local talent, impactful local talent that you actually see on the field.”

» The list includes Rodney Michael and Said Conteh of Dunn School, Carson Vom Steeg of San Marcos and son of head coach Tim Vom Steeg, Oscar Perreira of Dos Pueblos, Ben Roach of Santa Barbara High and Miguel Gomez of Cabrillo High and Allan Hancock College.

“All those players except one have seen significant time on the field,” Wilson said.

Santa Barbara Girls Volleyball

» Ben Hunt, assistant coach for first-year girls volleyball coach Ariana Garner: “We’re excited to take over this program both as new coaches to the Santa Barbara area.” He recognized freshman Emma Zuffelato and sophomore Hayden Randolph, who were instrumental in the Dons winning their first game of the season, a consolation bracket win over Los Osos in the Tournament of Champions.

“These two girls have embodied the system that we’ve tried to develop in the short three weeks — a very disciplined defensive system. Both of these girls have really stepped up as young players on this team and they will be the future of this program.”

