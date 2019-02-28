U.S. Senate Confirms Santa Barbara Attorney Michael J. Desmond as IRS Chief Counsel

Santa Barbara attorney Michael J. Desmond was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday to be chief counsel for the Internal Revenue Service, and an assistant general counsel in the Department of the Treasury.

IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig made the announcement Wednesday in an email.

“Mike’s nomination received broad support from former IRS chief counsels,” Rettig wrote. “He is an exceptional individual, an outstanding technical tax lawyer and a great trial lawyer. We are extremely proud to have Mike join the overall IRS team, and Mike is extremely proud to come onboard.

"He is a fabulous choice to lead one of the largest legal teams in the country. There was strong bipartisan support for Mike’s confirmation, and we are excited that he will take the oath of office in coming days.”

The vote to confirm Desmond was 83-15.

California's senior senator, Dianne Feinstein, voted to confirm Desmond, while junior Senator Kamala Harris voted against him.

Desmond had a solo legal practice in Santa Barbara for seven years. He served as tax legislative counsel for the U.S. Treasury Department from 2005 to 2008, and also was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

He earned bachelor's degrees in history and political science from UC Santa Barbara, and received his law degree from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Desmond is a good choice.

“Mr. Desmond will serve the American public well in his new role," Grassley said in a statement. "He’s got the experience, character and qualifications to help the IRS achieve its mission of serving taxpayers while collecting tax revenues. His confirmation couldn’t have come soon enough as tax filing season is well underway."

The position has been vacant for nearly two years.

Desmond is married to Kristen Desmond, a chef and entrepreneur, whom he met at UCSB.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.