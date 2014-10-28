Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

BFAS Attorney Naomi Dewey Named President of Santa Barbara County Bar

By Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray | October 28, 2014 | 12:50 p.m.

Naomi Dewey will be sworn in as president of the Santa Barbara County Bar on Thursday.

Naomi Dewey
Naomi Dewey

Dewey has served on the board of the County Bar for a number of years, and has been on the Executive Committee since 2010.

Dewey is a principal at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray specializing in general counsel and litigation services for private clients, foundations, nonprofits and small-business owners with a focus on employment law, construction and real estate.

Super Lawyer Magazine honored her as Rising Star for 2013 and 2014. With this designation, Dewey is recognized of one of the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in California. Super Lawyer Magazine evaluates outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement.

“The Santa Barbara County Bar is recognized as one of the strongest in California,” Dewey said. “Our membership grows each year, and we are very fortunate to serve such a diverse legal population.

“In addition to representing attorneys throughout the county, we serve as a liaison between elected officials, judges and lawyers on key issues such as court funding and access to justice. This year, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association was able to support Legal Aid with a $20,000 donation to fund programs for low income residents who might not otherwise be able to afford legal help.”

Dewey has been active with many local and regional organizations, including the National Association of Business Owners, California Women Lawyers and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

Dewey can be reached at [email protected].

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 