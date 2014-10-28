BFAS Attorney Naomi Dewey Named President of Santa Barbara County Bar

Naomi Dewey will be sworn in as president of the Santa Barbara County Bar on Thursday.

Dewey has served on the board of the County Bar for a number of years, and has been on the Executive Committee since 2010.

Dewey is a principal at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray specializing in general counsel and litigation services for private clients, foundations, nonprofits and small-business owners with a focus on employment law, construction and real estate.

Super Lawyer Magazine honored her as Rising Star for 2013 and 2014. With this designation, Dewey is recognized of one of the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in California. Super Lawyer Magazine evaluates outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement.

“The Santa Barbara County Bar is recognized as one of the strongest in California,” Dewey said. “Our membership grows each year, and we are very fortunate to serve such a diverse legal population.

“In addition to representing attorneys throughout the county, we serve as a liaison between elected officials, judges and lawyers on key issues such as court funding and access to justice. This year, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association was able to support Legal Aid with a $20,000 donation to fund programs for low income residents who might not otherwise be able to afford legal help.”

Dewey has been active with many local and regional organizations, including the National Association of Business Owners, California Women Lawyers and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.