Santa Barbara Audubon to Hold Third Annual Eyes in the Sky Open House

Outdoors

Santa Barbara Audubon's Eyes in the Sky (EITS) will hold its third annual open house Sunday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be arts and crafts, a raffle, a silent auction, birds of prey presentations, aviary tours, a scavenger hunt and much more, all on the beautiful grounds of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara.

Admission and parking are free.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the aviary, and the 15th anniversary of the program itself.

EITS is the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's educational outreach program, and it is the only licensed raptor education program in Santa Barbara County.

Come visit EITS feathered education ambassadors Max, Ivan, Kachina, Kanati, Kisa, Puku and Athena to help them celebrate their “Big Year”.

For more information, call the Eyes in the Sky office at 805.259.1446, email them at [email protected] or visit EITS's website.

Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website is www.SantaBarbaraAudubon.org.

— Janice Levasheff is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara Audobon Society.