Santa Barbara Audubon Society Hosts Talk on Birds of Bhutan

Cycad expert and world birder Jeff Chemnick, and ecologist and nature photographer Satie Airame will present a visual tour of Bhutan’s beautiful birds, lush forests and colorful cultural history at the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's (SBAS) free program, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

The talk will be in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Kindom of Bhutan, nestled between Tibetan China and India, is a paradise for birders with 680 bird species, including 22 which are globally threatened.

Chemnick is a research associate at Ganna Walska Lotusland, and an authority on Mexican cycads. He owns and operates Aloes-in-Wonderland, a specialty nursery in Santa Barbara, where he has lived since 1981.

Airame is the assistant dean for academic programs at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UCSB.

For more information, visit the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

Questions about SBAS programs may be directed to [email protected] or call 805-964-1468.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-rofit organization.

— Teresa Fanucchi for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.