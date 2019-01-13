Santa Barbara Audubon Society to Explore Natural HIstory of Acorn Woodpeckers

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society's next program will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara.

It is free and open to all. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Have you ever wondered why telephone poles in California are sometimes perforated with acorns? Or what that striking “waka-waka” sound is that you hear while walking down the street? Variously described as “nature’s clowns” or “clowns of the forest,” the loud and charismatic acorn woodpecker is a common sight throughout the Santa Barbara region.

This talk will cover the natural history of this fascinating species, with an emphasis on their unique cooperation and social behavior, and the important role they play in the environment.

Thomas Kraft received his Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology from Dartmouth College in 2016, with a focus on the socioecology of tropical rainforest hunter-gatherers. He worked under Dr. Walt Koenig at Hastings Natural History Reservation to study acorn woodpeckers and their interactions with oak trees.

After graduation, he moved to the University of California, Santa Barbara for a postdoctoral scholar position in the Department of Anthropology. Kraft's interests focus on the social behaviors and health of subsistence populations in the tropics.

Click here for more information about this and many other events and programs, or email [email protected] or call 805.964.1468.

— Alexandra Loos is a publicist for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.