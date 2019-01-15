Santa Barbara Audubon Society Holds Winter Count for Fledgling Birders

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) will hold its fifth annual Winter Bird Count 4 Kids, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 26, at Lake Los Carneros Park, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. The event will be held rain or shine.

Through the support of the city of Goleta, SBAS is able to offer this free introduction to the fun of birdwatching for young people, ages 8-16. All young birdwatchers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Note change this year: Stow House parking lot will be closed for another event, so please park in overflow parking lot. Sign-in table will be in vicinity of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

The first 75 kids to sign in that day will receive a free t-shirt. After sign-in and orientation at Binocular Boot Camp, participants will be guided around the lake by an experienced naturalist, recording the bird species they observe on their souvenir bird checklists.

Participants are urged to bring binoculars, however, SBAS is able to loan some, for free, to participating children. Free snacks are provided by Trader Joe's, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Smart & Final.

For more information, call 805-964-1468 or visit http://SantaBarbaraAudubon.org/. The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.