Santa Barbara Audubon Society Holding Winter Bird Count 4 Kids

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society will present its first-ever Winter Bird Count 4 Kids from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 24.
The free event at Lake Los Carneros Park in Goleta is designed to introduce young people to the fun of birdwatching.
All kids ages 8 to 16 are welcome with a responsible adult. Features include:
» Led by experienced naturalists
» Birding basics
» Binocular Boot Camp; bring binoculars or borrow ours
» Guided walk around Lake Los Carneros
» Snacks provided
» Record and tally the bird species observed
» Take home a souvenir bird list
The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Audubon, with support from the UC Santa Barbara Associated Students Coastal Fund.
RSVPs are highly recommended to [email protected]. Click here for more information.
— Janice Toyo Levasheff is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.