Santa Barbara Audubon Society Holding Winter Bird Count 4 Kids

By Janice Toyo Levasheff for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society | January 7, 2015 | 11:08 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society will present its first-ever Winter Bird Count 4 Kids from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 24.

The free event at Lake Los Carneros Park in Goleta is designed to introduce young people to the fun of birdwatching.

All kids ages 8 to 16 are welcome with a responsible adult. Features include:

» Led by experienced naturalists
» Birding basics
» Binocular Boot Camp; bring binoculars or borrow ours
» Guided walk around Lake Los Carneros
» Snacks provided
» Record and tally the bird species observed
» Take home a souvenir bird list

The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Audubon, with support from the UC Santa Barbara Associated Students Coastal Fund.

RSVPs are highly recommended to [email protected]. Click here for more information.

— Janice Toyo Levasheff is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

 
