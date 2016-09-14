Santa Barbara Audubon Society Presents ‘Arroyo Simi: Life on the Edge (of the Urban Interface)’

Santa Barbara Audubon is starting up its monthly evening program series for 2016-2017!

Our first program of the year will be presented on Sept. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara.

Program is free and open to everyone. Doors open at 7 p.m. Please join us!

For the past few years our featured speaker, Don Klabunde, has been studying the behavior and reproductive success of species that live along the Arroyo Simi, a 19-mile-long creek that runs from the City of Simi Valley into Moorpark.

Join us as Don takes us on a photographic journey where we discover the secret lives of birds hidden away in plain sight within this urban habitat.

Don is a retired physicist, life-long photographer, and chapter photographer for the Conejo Valley Audubon Society.

Some of his interests include nature and astrophotography, animal behavior and evolution, California native gardening and observing the local wildlife.

For more information on this, and our many other events, please go to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website at http://santabarbaraaudubon.org.

Programs are usually held on the last Wednesday of the month, though that is subject to change if there is a holiday that week.

Questions about our programs may be directed to [email protected], or you may call (805)964-1468.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

– Janice Levasheff is publicity chair for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.