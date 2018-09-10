Santa Barbara Audubon Society Talk Looks at Island Scrub-Jay Conservation

Community members can learn about the plight of the Santa Cruz Island scrub-jay in a free talk at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, hosted by the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

Speaker Russell Galipeau, recently retired superintendent of Channel Islands National Park, will explore efforts by the Nature Conservancy and the National Park Service (NPS) to conserve this endemic species. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The island scrub-jay is restricted to Santa Cruz Island, making it susceptible to any major disaster, a disease outbreak, or widespread land-use changes.

This summer, Galipeau retired after a 40-year career with the NPS, the last 15 years serving as superintendent of Channel Islands National Park.

He has worked in parks from Alaska to Florida and Kentucky to California on projects from wolf control to island restoration. A native of St. Augustine, Fla., Galipeau holds a degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Florida.

For more information, visit Santa Barbara Audubon Society website, http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

Email questions about Audobon Society programs to [email protected] or call 805-964-1468.

— Teresa Fanucchi for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.