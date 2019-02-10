Santa Barbara Audubon Society Talk Marks 50 Years of Protecting Wild Waterways

Steve Evans, of California Wilderness Coalition (CalWild), will discuss the history and future of the state’s wild and scenic rivers at the next meeting of Santa Barbara Audubon Society, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, in Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's Farrand Hall, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The event is free and open to all. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The year 2018 marked the 50th anniversary of the passage of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the landmark law that has protected nearly 2,000 miles of rivers and streams in California.

Evans will present a historical overview of both the state and federal wild and scenic rivers systems and how they protect streams in the Santa Barbara region, such as the Sisquoc River and Sespe Creek.

He also will explore further opportunities for river protection at the federal level — with federal agencies and in Congress — even amid current attempts to roll back protections of natural resources.

Evans will talk about current threats to rivers, including the proposed Temperance Flat Dam on the San Joaquin River Gorge. His presentation will include images of existing and proposed wild and scenic rivers throughout California.

Wild rivers director for CalWild, and former conservation director of Friends of the River, Evans has spent decades working to protect the state’s waterways.

For more information on this, and other events, visit the Santa Barbara Audubon Society website www.SantaBarbaraAudubon.org. Direct questions to [email protected] or call 805-964-1468.

Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Alexandra Loos for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.