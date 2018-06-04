Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:34 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Psychic/Aura Expert Pamala Oslie to Appear on ‘The View’

By Rod Lathim for LifeColorsCity.com | December 18, 2013 | 10:06 a.m.

Santa Barbara-based psychic, author and aura expert Pamala Oslie will appear on ABC TV’s The View in a reoccurring segment with Whoopi Goldberg titled “Out of This World.”

 

Pamala Oslie
Oslie will appear on the live broadcast from New York City on Thursday, Jan. 9 on KEYT.

Oslie was in New York City recently taping a show for Hallmark and was invited by a producer from The View to give readings to some of their staff. Her visit lasted four nonstop hours, during which Oslie gave readings to more than 20 staffers and producers, including executive producer Bill Geddie. Geddie produces and created The View with Barbara Walters, and the show has garnered 24-time Daytime Emmy Awards.

The View office was abuzz with word of Oslie’s abilities and accurate readings of people’s aura colors and the detailed information they provide about one’s life path, personality, relationships, career potential and much more.

Goldberg will interview Oslie on the show. Goldberg, the anchor host of The View, is remembered for her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in Ghost, in which she portrayed psychic Oda Mae Brown. Goldberg has a great interest in psychic and supernatural topics and often brings guests on The View for one-on-one interviews to explore these subjects.

George Noory, host of the radio show "Coast 2 Coast," is one such guest who has appeared on this segment with Goldberg. Oslie is a popular guest with Noory on "Coast 2 Coast AM," reaching nearly 5 million listeners nationally.

Oslie has appeared on numerous national radio and television shows, including the Ricki Lake Show, Sirius Radio, Hallmark’s The Better Show and Home and Family. She was a featured speaker at the Santa Barbara 2012 TEDx Talks.

She is an author, consultant, lecturer and professional psychic. She has an extensive and loyal clientele worldwide, including many celebrities and even royalty. Since 1983, she has traveled throughout the country presenting seminars and conducting workshops about the emerging human potential, psychic abilities, auras and the power of our beliefs to create our reality. She also has a weekly radio show on KZSB.

Oslie founded the website LifeColorsCity.com, with business partner Rod Lathim. LifeColorsCity.com is filled with written and video content designed to help create love, joy and fulfillment in every aspect of life. Oslie’s fourth book, Infinite You, is slated for publication in early 2014.

What sets Oslie apart from other psychics is her ability to share information and teach people to use their own abilities to improve theirs lives here and now. Many psychics talk to spirits on the other side and give information that only relates to an individual. Oslie’s popularity is based in the accessibility of the information she shares and its direct application to our lives in this world.

Oslie is the go-to expert on auras — the electromagnetic field that surrounds us all. Her books Life Colors and Love Colors give extensive, practical and useful information for all people to better understand themselves, their relationships, families, careers, health and life path.

Click here for more information about Oslie.

— Rod Lathim, a business partner of Pamala Oslie, represents LifeColorsCity.com.

 

