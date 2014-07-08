Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:20 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Aura Expert Pamala Oslie to Appear on ‘Dr. Oz Show’

By Steve Allen Media for Pamala Oslie | July 8, 2014 | 9:09 a.m.

Santa Barbara author/aura expert and psychic Pamala Oslie continues to make the rounds on national television, with an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show set for July 21.

This follows an appearance earlier this year on The View with Whoopi Goldberg and Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor.

Oslie flew to New York City to tape the segment with Dr. Oz, while also taking time to meet with producers at The View, which films in the same building.

The open-minded and ever-curious Dr. Oz asks Oslie to explain what an aura is and what the different aura colors reveal about our health. In the seven-minute segment, Oslie describes the personality types of people with yellow, blue and violet auras. She also shares the steps each color needs to take to stay healthy and balanced.

The enthralled Dr. Oz asks about his own aura colors and what they reveal about him. Viewers will see what Oslie tells him when the episode airs on July 21 on ABC.

The producers at The Dr. Oz Show were so impressed with Oslie’s ability to share intimate details about each of them that they kept Oslie with them from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day — long after the show had finished taping. The producers were so excited and interested in Oslie and her abilities that they filmed extra interviews — one will run during the show and one interview will be posted on the Dr. Oz website.

Oslie, who has lived in Santa Barbara since 1971 when she attended Westmont College, is an author, consultant, radio show host on KZSB 1290 AM, professional psychic and aura expert. She has appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox, The Dr. Oz Show, The View, The Ricki Lake Show, Coast to Coast with George Noory, Hallmark’s Better TV and many other television and radio shows. She has written four books — Life Colors, Love Colors, Infinite You and Make Your Dreams Come True — and has extensive clientele, including many celebrities.

Oslie was a guest lecturer at Santa Barbara’s TEDx Talks 2012, as well as at the International Forum on New Science, Fortune 500 companies, and many seminars for professionals in the psychology, education, health fields and more.

Oslie, along with longtime Santa Barbara arts advocate, director, producer and performer Rod Lathim, is the co-founder of LifeColorsCity.com, a one-stop “virtual city” designed to help you create love, joy and fulfillment in every area of your life.

Be sure to catch Oslie’s appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Monday, July 21, and expect to see her return to the television show, based on the popularity of her first visit.

— Steve Allen Media represents author/aura expert Pamala Oslie.

 

