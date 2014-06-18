Santa Barbara Author Amanda Greene Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for New Book

When You Are Blue is the title of the new children’s book by Amanda Greene of Santa Barbara.

It continues the adventures of Squishy Blueberry, who first came to life in Greene’s previous book, Reflections of a Blueberry.

“In fact starting from nothing is a good place to begin a journey in the imagination, free to do what we decide inside of our minds where are planted the seeds of creation.” — excerpt from When You Are Blue.

When You Are Blue is a vibrantly illustrated, rhyming children’s book centering on the theme of imagination. It takes its readers on a journey through the wondrous places the imagination can lead. The book is crafted for children aged 2-9 to have fun with every character, drawing, and rhyme, but also to take away the important message of the power of imagination, and how there is never “nothing to do” once we open our minds.

The deeper educational objectives of the Squishy Blueberry book series are emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and confidence. Greene saw how education is so focused on teaching ways to live a fulfilling life through learning about the outside world. Without undermining this important aspect of learning, she wanted to create a series of books that also encourages young people to look inward. In Reflections of a Blueberry, readers learned the importance of following one's heart, and that anything is possible if you just believe. When You are Blue is all about the imagination. It teaches that we can in fact create entirely new things that never existed before, even new words.

Greene was inspired to write the Squishy Blueberry book series through events in her own life. After overcoming struggles with self-esteem and awareness herself, she realized the importance of teaching children about these aspects of life. She sees the hole that must be filled in current education, and as someone with personal experience both dealing with these issues and successfully overcoming them, she makes a perfect teacher.

When You Are Blue is completely written, but needs additional funds to be fully realized. Greene is using crowdfunding to allow her readers to be a part of making this powerful book a reality. It can be pre-ordered through PubSlush, the platform she is launching the campaign from. Backers can also receive other limited edition perks including limited edition prints and original drawings.

The campaign will go live this Saturday, June 21, online by clicking here.

— Brittany Strauss is a publicist representing author Amanda Greene.