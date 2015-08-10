Santa Barbara Author Scores with Novel, ‘Pretty Much Screwed’

Advice

“Hilarious and spot-on” memoirist Jenna McCarthy has ventured into the world of fiction with her upcoming novel, Pretty Much Screwed (Berkley Trade Original; July 7, 2015; 9780425280683; $16).

Named one of Mashable’s “Top 17 Funny Twitter Moms,” Jenna turns her comedic talents to a novel about picking yourself up out of the gutter when life kicks you to the curb.

For Charlotte Crawford, the worst part about being dumped after twenty years of marriage is that her husband, Jack, doesn't want another woman; he just doesn't want her.

Forty-two and clueless, Charlotte is a fish out of water in a dating pool teeming with losers. Just when she thinks she's finally put her failed marriage behind her, it comes back to bite her in the ass ... hard.

Without warning, Charlotte finds herself staring down the barrel of a future she wouldn't wish on her worst enemy.

Engaging, fearless and relentlessly funny, Pretty Much Screwed is a story of love, loss, friendship, forgiveness, turtle doves, taxidermy and one hilariously ill-placed tick.

Jenna McCarthy is an internationally published writer, former raido personality and recovering leopard-print addict. She lives in Santa Barbara, California, with her husband, two daughters and lots of dog and cat hair. Visit her at jennamccarthy.com.

— Caitlin Valenziano is a publicist representing Penguin Random House.