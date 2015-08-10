Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Author Scores with Novel, ‘Pretty Much Screwed’

By Caitlin Valenziano for Penguin Random House | August 10, 2015 | 4:41 p.m.

“Hilarious and spot-on” memoirist Jenna McCarthy has ventured into the world of fiction with her upcoming novel, Pretty Much Screwed (Berkley Trade Original; July 7, 2015; 9780425280683; $16).

Named one of Mashable’sTop 17 Funny Twitter Moms,” Jenna turns her comedic talents to a novel about picking yourself up out of the gutter when life kicks you to the curb.

For Charlotte Crawford, the worst part about being dumped after twenty years of marriage is that her husband, Jack, doesn't want another woman; he just doesn't want her.

Forty-two and clueless, Charlotte is a fish out of water in a dating pool teeming with losers. Just when she thinks she's finally put her failed marriage behind her, it comes back to bite her in the ass ... hard.

Without warning, Charlotte finds herself staring down the barrel of a future she wouldn't wish on her worst enemy.

Engaging, fearless and relentlessly funny, Pretty Much Screwed is a story of love, loss, friendship, forgiveness, turtle doves, taxidermy and one hilariously ill-placed tick.

Jenna McCarthy's novel was called “Blunt, truthful, and dead-on hilarious.” New York Times bestselling author Jen Lancaster.

Jenna McCarthy is an internationally published writer, former raido personality and recovering leopard-print addict. She lives in Santa Barbara, California, with her husband, two daughters and lots of dog and cat hair. Visit her at jennamccarthy.com.

Penguin Random House is the world’s most global trade book publisher. It was formed on July 1, 2013, upon the completion of an agreement between Bertelsmann and Pearson to merge their respective trade publishing companies, Random House and Penguin, with the parent companies owning 53% and 47%, respectively. 

Penguin Random House comprises the adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction print and digital trade book publishing businesses of Penguin and Random House in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa, and Penguin’s trade publishing activity in Asia and Brazil; DK worldwide and Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial’s Spanish-language companies in Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile.

Penguin Random House employs more than 10,000 people globally across almost 250 editorially and creatively independent imprints and publishing houses that collectively publish more than 15,000 new titles annually. Its publishing lists include more than 70 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world’s most widely read authors.

— Caitlin Valenziano is a publicist representing Penguin Random House.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 