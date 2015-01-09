Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Author to Sign ‘Meet Me in the Underworld’ at Granada Books

By Svetlana Meritt | January 9, 2015 | 8:26 a.m.

Underworld
The cover of Meet Me in the Underworld by Svetlana Meritt.

Santa Barbara author and journalist Svetlana Meritt will sign copies of her new book, Meet Me in the Underworld: How 77 Sacred Sites, 770 Cappuccinos, and 26,000 Miles Led Me to My Soul, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Granada Books, 1224 State St.

Meet Me in the Underworld is best described as a spiritual travelogue.

For 15 years, Meritt worked as a foreign correspondent for the Serbian magazine Illustrated Politics. Prior to her role as a modern-day pilgrim, Meritt interviewed such figures as the Dalai Lama, Yoko Ono and Allen Ginsberg. She is also a professional photographer whose work has appeared in exhibitions in Belgrade and Santa Barbara.

After leaving her job as a journalist, Meritt and her late husband, Dwight Johnson, traveled to historic sacred sites in Europe, Africa and Asia for six years. Meritt describes her journey as a search for her creative mission in life.

Meet Me in the Underworld takes the reader on a journey from the oracles of Greece and Egyptian temples, through remnants of the Etruscan civilization in central Italy, to sites in Brittany and power centers of the Knights Templar in southern France.

“This experience — a true heroine’s journey — transformed me,” Meritt said. “After I returned to ‘ordinary’ life, it became my deep desire to contribute a tiny stream of personal experience to the vast ocean of human learning.”

Meritt says her journey with her partner and mentor was a search for her creative mission in life. In the process, she descends into the underworld of her own psyche where she battles personal demons and fears.

Another Santa Barbara author, Pico Iyer, praised Meritt’s new book.

Meet Me in the Underworld engaged me constantly — it’s so human and chatty and thoughtful and sympathetic,” he said. “I really hope it finds its place in the world.”

Currently, Meritt teaches at Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

