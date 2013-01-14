Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Auto Stereo & Wireless Owner Tuning In to 25 Years in Business

Customers return to cozy shop at State and Las Positas for long-time, trusted employees and experience

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 14, 2013 | 1:15 a.m.

Alan Gold has a self-described background in satellite television, an interest he developed years ago when TV wasn’t readily available to him.

The owner of Santa Barbara Auto Stereo & Wireless grew up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and says he didn’t know much about stereos, televisions or cell phones back then.

Watching live television wasn’t common, and viewing many programs required turning on the TV and radio for an English translation.

So when live television — including boxing matches with greats like Muhammad Ali — came to the unincorporated U.S. territory in the 1970s, Gold took notice of how.

In the simplest form of Gold’s story, an interest in satellite dishes brought Gold to Santa Barbara and the corner of Las Positas Road and State Street, where he sold dishes from a spot in front of the stereo shop before going to work for the then-owner.

Gold, 52, took over ownership in 1988, or what he refers to as “the first year of the car CD.”

March will mark 25 years of guiding the store at 3234 State St. through the eras of the 4-track, 8-track, cassette tape, CD, video, cell phone and now the smart phone.

“It’s changed a lot,” Gold told Noozhawk last week. “We do everything in the car. It’s iPad, iPhone, not stereo anymore. That end of my business is important.”

The change has been so drastic that Gold added the “Wireless” to the business name about four years ago.

In addition to stereo fanatic, Gold became the area’s first cellular agent in 1988. He now deals exclusively with Verizon customers and is still a DirecTV agent.

Last week, Gold handled customers with the knowledge of a true salesman, putting his UCSB business economics degree to good use.

Although his shop is cozy, the space formerly occupied by a gas station has helped him earn enough profits to stay open through tough economic times.

Many of the employees who started working at the stereo shop more than 25 years ago are still there in the same location the store has been since 1972. The shop originally opened in 1967, farther west on State Street.

Santa Barbara Auto Stereo & Wireless owner Alan Gold credits a large part of his business' endurance to its visible, highly traveled location at a former gas station on the corner of Las Positas Road and State Street. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Santa Barbara Auto Stereo & Wireless owner Alan Gold credits a large part of his business’ endurance to its visible, highly traveled location at a former gas station on the corner of Las Positas Road and State Street. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“That’s a time warp,” said Gold, smiling as he recalled a woman leaving the area for decades before returning to find the same employees still at the store.

He credited the store’s ability to adapt and integrate the stereo, TV and cell phones into the car.

“People know us as the shop on Las Positas and State streets,” Gold said. “The visibility is the most important thing. I think it’s the combination. Just trying to pay attention to the customer. I have a local clientele.”

Gold joked that it’s a good thing he has always been in business because now he is helping put his twin 20-year-old daughters through college.

Selling 70 to 80 iPhones a month, Gold said the cell phone has easily outpaced the stereo as the most popular high school graduation gift.

The No. 1 question customers ask now is how to get their Apple devices to play music in their cars.

Because a car is still relevant in that scenario, Gold is confident he’ll be open for at least another 25 years.

“The whole integration of the car ... that’s the future,” he said. “Everyone has devices. That whole world has changed. The phones dictate. I’m so glad that I’m part of that.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 