Santa Barbara Axxess to Host Goleta Chamber of Commerce’s October B2B Breakfast

Santa Barbara Axxess will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s October Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, contact Dan Skidmore at 805.967.2500 x5 or [email protected].