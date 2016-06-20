Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Santa Barbara AYSO U10 All-Stars Invited to National Games

By Stephanie Carlyle, AYSO Region 122 | June 20, 2016 | 9:40 p.m.

A Santa Barbara AYSO Under-10 girls all-star team has been invited to play in the youth soccer organization's National Games in Palm Beach, Fla., next month.

The National Games bring together AYSO teams from across the country to participate in a week-long series of events. The competition runs from July 5-10 at the famed International Polo Club.

The Santa Barbara team is raising funds to assist with the cost of the trip. Two fund-raising events are planned for this week. On Wednesday,  June 22, there is a dine-out event at Chili's restaurant in Goleta. A percentage of all sales from patrons with a team flyer will be donated to the team. The flyers are available on the team's website: sbnationals.com.

The second fundraiser is at the Uptown Lounge on Friday, June 24. With the purchase of a $5 wristband, patrons can extend Happy Hour prices for an additional hour. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for one of several fun packages.

All contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. AYSO Region 122 is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For further information, please call (805) 403-1380.

Members of the Santa Barbara U10 team include Olivia Carlyle, Kaylin Cooney, Carolina Esparza, Emma Foster, Athena Garcia, Ava Gay, Julia Gularte, Samanatha Hanrahan, Madey Jones and Katie Peterson. The coaches are Raul Baez and Rick Jones.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 