Santa Barbara AYSO U10 All-Stars Invited to National Games

Youth Sports

A Santa Barbara AYSO Under-10 girls all-star team has been invited to play in the youth soccer organization's National Games in Palm Beach, Fla., next month.

The National Games bring together AYSO teams from across the country to participate in a week-long series of events. The competition runs from July 5-10 at the famed International Polo Club.

The Santa Barbara team is raising funds to assist with the cost of the trip. Two fund-raising events are planned for this week. On Wednesday, June 22, there is a dine-out event at Chili's restaurant in Goleta. A percentage of all sales from patrons with a team flyer will be donated to the team. The flyers are available on the team's website: sbnationals.com.

The second fundraiser is at the Uptown Lounge on Friday, June 24. With the purchase of a $5 wristband, patrons can extend Happy Hour prices for an additional hour. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for one of several fun packages.

All contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. AYSO Region 122 is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For further information, please call (805) 403-1380.

Members of the Santa Barbara U10 team include Olivia Carlyle, Kaylin Cooney, Carolina Esparza, Emma Foster, Athena Garcia, Ava Gay, Julia Gularte, Samanatha Hanrahan, Madey Jones and Katie Peterson. The coaches are Raul Baez and Rick Jones.