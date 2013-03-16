Santa Barbara Hits Stride for Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Heavy fog couldn’t put a damper on the enthusiasm — or the colorful clothing — at Saturday’s 13th annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research hosted by Barbara Ireland, her family and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

More than 400 participants gathered at Chase Palm Park for 5K, 10K or 15K versions of the course along the Santa Barbara waterfront.

Lindsay Groark, public relations and administrative manager at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, told Noozhawk that nearly $60,000 was raised from the day’s activities, and that all of it would be used for the center’s breast cancer research.

Click here for more information on the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, or call 805.682.7300.

— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.