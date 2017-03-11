Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds Step Out for Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

Pink-clad families and friends unite to raise $75,000 for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic

Participants in the 17th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer cross the finish line at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park on Saturday. The event aimed to raise $75,000 to benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic breast cancer research, genetic counseling and patient navigation. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 11, 2017 | 2:33 p.m.

Breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, and family supporters and community members showed up in large numbers Saturday morning in support of local Santa Barbara breast cancer research and programs.

Attendees participating in the 17th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer rallied around the goal to raise $75,000 to benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic breast cancer studies, genetic counseling and patient navigation.

The event, hosted by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, offered a 5K, 10K or 15K course starting at Chase Palm Park and weaving along the Santa Barbara waterfront.

This year, 435 participants crossed the pink and green balloon arch finish line, and many event-goers showed their support by wearing pink to unite against breast cancer.

The crowd count was bigger than last year, said Kristen Adams, marketing manager at Sansum Clinic.

Among those at the event was Santa Barbara resident Angela West, a mother of four who decided to participate with family and friends to raise awareness.

Her mother, Debbie, recently finished her third chemotherapy treatment.

“You want to feel like you can support and help a good cause,” West said. “It’s great to have my kids be more aware and support my mother.”

People of all ages laced up their running shoes and hit the pavement.

Santa Barbara resident Jennifer Kennedy walked alongside a handful of Foothill School students and friends.

“My daughter wanted to do something to raise money for a charity,” Kennedy said.

Since its inception, the walk has raised more than $500,000 for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

In 2000, the walk and run began as a collaboration between Barbara Ireland, her family and the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara joined with Sansum Clinic in 2012 to create the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

The staff provides care to more than 150,000 patients annually.

Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

