Local News

Santa Barbara Bars Gearing Up for Super Bowl Sunday

Local hangouts are offering a lineup of drink specials, and some are even benching reservations for the big game

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 31, 2014 | 4:53 p.m.

Sports-team allegiance aside, local bars are expecting and preparing for a drove of football fans on Super Bowl Sunday.

Some will offer special drink deals while others are doing away with reservations, since bar stools and chairs are typically packed for the popular sports contest that caps off every National Football League season.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Although a final matchup including the San Francisco 49ers might have netted more customers, local bartenders are hopeful a large number of sports spectators will be out for what's set up to be a good game.

Killer B’s BBQ and Bar at 718 State St. plans to broadcast the game on all 10 of its televisions, and is ditching the reservation model because of the expected onslaught.

Bartender Austin Jones said the bar and restaurant will have several Super Bowl drink specials, including $2 Jell-O shots, $5 Fireball shots and a bucket of Bud Light at five for $15.

He expected the crowd to be about half-and-half in the team-cheering department, since Killer B’s sees a regular number of Broncos and Seahawks fans.

“It’s going to be really busy,” Jones said.

Santa Barbara Brewing Company at 501 State St. isn’t taking reservations either, and the restaurant’s adjacent lounge, Brew Co. Lounge, is also expected to fill up quickly.

“We’re expecting to be packed,” bartender Shaun Lager said. “It’s going to be great.”

Fans at the Sportsman Lounge, 20 W. Figueroa St., take their football seriously enough to make sure the jukebox is put out of order during the big game, a tradition embraced by regulars — most of which will be rooting for Denver, according to bartender Doug Hedger.

Football fanatics are mostly in it for the fun, though, Hedger said, noting that Seahawks fans are also more than welcome.

“We’ll have a good turnout,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

