Santa Barbara Baseball Drops Opener at Anaheim Lions Tourney

Baseball

Santa Barbara High was unable to push across any runs with runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth innings, and Reno capitalized on tiring starter Jeremy Knight and beat the Dons 7-4 in an opening-round game Monday at the Anaheim Lions Baseball Tournament.

Reno hit a single and a triple to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth. The Nevada school scored two more runs off reliever Cody Orud.

The Dons managed a run in the top of the sixth, but the game ended due to the tournament time limit.

"Despite eight walks, two hit by pitch and five hits, wed couldn't get it done offensively," said Dons coach Donny Warrecker.

Derek True hit a run-scoring double with two outs in the first inning.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Tuesday against Villa Park.

