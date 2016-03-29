Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara Baseball Drops Opener at Arizona Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 29, 2016 | 5:36 a.m.

Santa Barbara High's baseball team hurt itself with mistakes and dropped a 6-4 decision against the Verrado Vipers of Arizona in an opening-round game at the Coach Bob Invitational in Buckeye, Ariz., on Monday.

Verrado capitalized on two errors and two wild pitches to score three runs in the first inning off Santa Barbara starter Kevin Gowdy.

The Dons got a run back in the third on a two-out double by Joe Firestone, but Verrado scored another unearned run in the bottom of the inning to go up, 4-1.

Gowdy hit his first homer of the year to make it 4-2 in the fourth, and the Dons tied the score in the fifth when Lucas Grandcolas singled and scored on a hit by Firestone and John Jensen followed with a RBI double.

Verrado, which was playing its 21st game (17-4), struck back in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs on a double and a passed ball. Tony Caporrimo, the third Vipers pitcher, held the Dons to one single in the final two innings.

Santa Barbara  (3-3) is back in action Tuesday at Valley Vista of Surprise, Ariz.

 
Santa Barbara…001 120 0  — 4  7  3
 
Verrado…301 020 x —  6  5  3
 
Gowdy, Palme (5) and Keithley;
 
Montano, Demarbiex (5), Caporrimo (6) and Thursam.
 
WP:  Demarbiex  LP Gowdy (1-2)
 
HR:  Gowdy (1)
 
2B:  (SB) Jensen, Firestone;  (V) Rios, Pool

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 452, Pacific Grove 477

Joseph Pighetti of the Chargers earned medalist honors with an 81 in the victory on a cold, blustery day at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Monterey.

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-2 on the season.

Dos Pueblos scores:
Joseph Pugatti 81
Luke Vigna 88
Mikha Benedictus 93
James Parsons 94
Daniel Cheung 94

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

