Baseball

Santa Barbara Baseball Drops Opener in Extra Innings

Nick Oakley Click to view larger
Nick Oakley scores the first run of the season for Santa Barbara in the first inning at Crespi. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 11, 2019 | 8:21 p.m.

Derek True pitched four solid innings in the season opener, but Santa Barbara High's baseball team came out on the short end of a 3-2 decision in eight innings at Crespi in an Easton Tournament game.

Crespi scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk, spoiling the Dons' coaching debut of Steve Schuck.

"Our offense left too many men in scoring position," Schuck said. "We need to be more aggressive early in the count. Twice we had runners on second and third with one or no outs and did not get the job done."

Nick Oakley and Frank Gamberdella scored the runs for Santa Barbara in the first inning of the Easton Tournament game.

The Cal Poly-bound True allowed just two hits.

"His fastball looked good and he struggled a little with the feel for his slider," said Schuck. "Carter Park came in in relief and pitched well."

Despite the loss, Schuck liked what he saw from the Dons in the opener.

"I was really encouraged how we competed," he added. "They were locked in all game. The bench was plugged in and the energy was good. We had some stuff go against us and they did not let it bother them. We have some things to clean-up and iron out but overall I was really happy how they battled.

"I told them after the game that I was not planning on going undefeated this year and that we will get back to work. The chemistry on this team is off the charts. I just felt bad for them because I know how much they wanted the first one."

Santa Barbara makes its home debut Tuesday against Bakersfield.

Reader Comments

