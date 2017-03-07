Santa Barbara Baseball Finishes 1-4 in Easton Tournament

Baseball

Santa Barbara High scored five runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn't nearly enough to beat Thousand Oaks in the final game of the Easton Baseball Tournament.

The host Lancers scored runs in the first five innings and beat the Dons 11-5 on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara managed only two hits against the first two Thousand Oaks pitchers. The Dons had more success against the Lancers' bullpen, scoring five runs on four singles, a walk and an error in the seventh.

Bijan Palme had two hits and drove in a run in the seventh.

Santa Barbara (1-4) opens Channel League play on Friday against rival San Marcos at Eddie Mathews Field.