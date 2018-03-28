Santa Barbara Baseball Hurt by Defensive Miscues

Baseball

Several defensive miscues cost Santa Barbara High's baseball team in a 4-0 loss to Palm Desert in the final game of the Anaheim Lions Tournament on Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Bryce Warrecker allowed one earned run in the first inning then threw four scoreless innings. Derek True threw a scoreless sixth inning.

Warrecker hit a pair of doubles, but the Dons (6-6) couldn't string hits together to score runs.

Santa Barbara returns to Channel League play next Friday at San Marcos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.